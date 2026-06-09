Texas Senator John Cornyn has confirmed that he will vote for his partys nominee, Attorney General Ken Paxton, in the upcoming Senate election despite thEir past differences. Cornyn's decision to support Paxton comes as a surprise to many, given the bad blood between the two Republicans, and could potentially undermine Paxton's efforts to prevail over Cornyn voters. the Senate election is expected to be one of the most pricey in the country, with Democrats prepared to spend heavily to boost their candidate,Talarico. A Talarico win could aid Democrats take control of the chamber,making this a crucial election for both parties.

texas Republican Senator John Cornyn has vowed to vote for his party's nominee,Attorney General Ken Paxton , in the upcoming Senate election despite their tumultuous past.

Cornyn, who was ousted by Paxton in the Republican primary, had previously referred to Paxton as a 'con man,' a 'fraud,' and a 'flawed, self-centered and shameless candidate.

' Yet,he has now confirmed that he will support the ticket and has even promised to vote for Paxton, although he won't actively campaign for him. This development comes as a surprise to many, given the bad blood between the two Republicans,and could potentially undermine Paxton's efforts to prevail over Cornyn voters. The Senate election is expected to be one of the most expensive in the nation,with Democrats prepared to spend heavily to boost their candidate, Talarico.

A Talarico win could help Democrats seize control of the chamber, making this a crucial election for both parties. In a separate development, Cornyn has been more willing to smash with President Donald Trump, including his appointment to and a nearly $1.8 billion 'anti-weaponization fund' from the administration that could benefit U.S. Capitol rioters.

Cornyn has previewed more potential policy areas he may break with the president on a 'case-by-case basis,' though has doubled down on his preference that Republicans maintain the majority. He believes that it's essential for the country that they maintain the majority, but first,they nEed to stop the 'circular firing squads' and focus on Democrats.

The outcome of this election will have significant implications for the balance of power in the Senate and the future of both parties. texas Senator John Cornyn has confirmed that he will vote for his party's nominee, Attorney General Ken Paxton, in the upcoming Senate election despite their past differences. cornyn's decision to support Paxton comes as a surprise to many, given the bad blood between the two Republicans, and could potentially undermine Paxton's efforts to win over Cornyn voters. The Senate election is expected to be one of the most expensive in the country,with Democrats prepared to spend heavily to boost their candidate,Talarico.

A Talarico win could help Democrats take control of the chamber, making this a crucial election for both parties. cornyn has also been more willing to break with President Donald Trump, including his appointment to and a nearly $1.8 billion 'anti-weaponization fund' from the administration that could benefit U.S. Capitol rioters. Cornyn has previewed more potential policy areas he may smash with the president on a 'case-by-case basis,' but has doubled down on his preference that Republicans maintain the majority.

He believes that it's essential for the country that they maintain the majority, though first, they need to stop the 'circular firing squads' and focus on Democrats. The outcome of this election will have significant implications for the balance of power in the Senate and the future of both parties. Texas Senator John Cornyn has confirmed that he will vote for his party's nominee,Attorney General Ken Paxton, in the upcoming Senate election despite their past differences.

Cornyn's decision to support Paxton comes as a surprise to many,given the rough blood between the two Republicans and could potentially undermine Paxton's efforts to win over Cornyon voters. The Senate election is expected to be one of the most pricey in the country, with Democrats prepared to spend heavily to boost thier candidate, Talarico. A Talarico prevail could help Democrats take control of the chamber,making this a crucial election for both parties.

Cornyn has also been more willing to break with President Donald Trump, including his appointment to and a nearly $1.8 billion 'anti-weaponization fund' from the administration that could benefit U.S. Capitol rioters. Cornyn has previewed more potential policy areas he may break with the president on a 'case-by-case basis,' though has doubled down on his preference that Republicans maintain the majority.

He believes that it's essential for the country that they maintain the majority, but first,they need to stop the 'circular firing squads' and focus on Democrats. The outcome of this election will have significant implications for the balance of power in the Senate and the future of both parties





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