Texas Senate Race Tightens as Paxton Campaigns for Victory

texas Attorney General Ken Paxton raLlies supporters in Conroe and Allen, aiming to defeat Democrat James Talarico in a pivotal US Senate race that could shift chamber control.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton delivered impassioned pleas to voters in two distinct locations on Monday, November 2, 2026, framing the upcoming election as an existential threat to the state. Speaking at rallies in Conroe and Allen, Paxton warned that the Republic of Texas stands on a precipice, urging residents to protect their jobs, livelihoods, and cultural identity from being lost to political opposition. He explicitly stated that the state has never been closer to losing its foundational structures, emphasizing that there is no backup location for Texans if the state political landscape shifts irreversibly.

Paxton Campaigns in Conroe and Allen Ahead of Election

The final push for the US Senate seat drew approximately two hundred supporters to each of Paxton's closing events, with one gathering held at an outdoor music venue in the Houston suburb of Conroe and the other taking place in Allen, located outside Dallas. Paxton, who serves as the state attorney general, is seeking to unseat state Representative James Talarico, aiming to reverse a decades-long trend of Democratic absence in the state's federal delegation. Talarico, a progressive politician, would become the first elected Democratic senator from Texas since 1988 if he secures a victory in this highly contested matchup.

Also read Paxton vs. Talarico: Five things to watch in Texas' tight U.S. Senate race

Republican Unity Tested by Primary Rivalry and Voter Skepticism

While the overall Republican base showed enthusiasm, the political coalition surrounding Paxton remains fractured by internal conflicts and individual voter hesitancy. Attendees included diverse voices, such as Tim Bachle, a 45-year-old Houston accountant who attended the Conroe rally to observe the event firsthand despite having voted early for his opponent, James Talarico. Bachle expressed skepticism about Paxton's chances, highlighting that not all supporters share the same level of confidence in the nominee's ability to win. Gwen Withrow, the chairwoman of the Montgomery County Republicans, acknowledged the race's tightness but insisted that local party members are not taking any chances and will turn out to vote strongly in their precincts.

Ted Cruz and Trump Rally Base Amidst Economic Concerns

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined the campaign trail to lend his significant political weight to Paxton, utilizing his platform to energize the Republican electorate. Cruz highlighted the economic anxieties driving voter sentiment, noting that many citizens are deeply concerned about inflation and the financial pressures facing working families. He referenced his own narrow victory in the 2018 midterm election against former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, a race he lost by just 2.6 points, to illustrate the volatility of Texas politics. Cruz argued that the current political climate poses rough headwinds for the incumbent party, framing the election as a critical moment to push back against these economic and cultural challenges.

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Paxton Defends Record Despite Past Legal and Personal Controversies

Ken Paxton's campaign has had to navigate a complex history marked by legal indictments, a state impeachment trial, and a contentious divorce, elements that have drawn sharp criticism from opponents and hesitation from some voters. Despite these controversies, supporters like 80-year-old retiree Stephen Wagstaff stated they are overlooking Paxton's personal faults because they view him as the best candidate for the election. Wagstaff emphasized that his decision is based on policy alignment rather than personal admiration, a sentiment echoed by Scott McKenzie, a 59-year-old sales and marketing professional who praised Paxton's conservative values and service record over the progressive background of James Talarico.

John Cornyn's Silence Complicates Republican Strategic Outlook

The absence of active support from former Senator John Cornyn remains a sensitive topic within the Texas Republican Party, particularly after Paxton defeated Cornyn in the primary election. Cornyn, who criticized Paxton as unfit for office during the primaries, has declined to campaign for or fundraise for the nominee, maintaining a distance that frustrates some grassroots activists. Alice Rekeweg, an activist with the Harris County Republican Party, voiced anger toward Cornyn, accusing him of turning his back on the party after his primary criticisms. This rift has left the general election campaign without the unified front that many traditional conservatives had hoped for, adding another layer of complexity to the tight race for the US Senate seat.