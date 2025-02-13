Texas Senate Bill Would Give Parents Control Over School Library Materials

A new bill in the Texas Senate proposes to give parents significant control over the materials available in their children's school libraries. Parents would be able to review all library materials and create a list of items their child cannot access.

A bill filed in the Texas Senate on Wednesday would empower parents to scrutinize materials accessible to their children at school and establish a list of restricted items. Senate Bill 13, introduced by Sen. Angela Paxton, mandates school libraries to provide parents with a comprehensive inventory of materials borrowed by their child. This legislation extends to both public schools and public charter schools.

The bill proposes defining terms such as 'harmful content,' 'indecent content,' and 'profane content.' Under SB13, parents would be granted the right to review school library materials either virtually or physically and compile a list of unacceptable items for their child.A significant provision of SB13 is the establishment of local school advisory councils tasked with aligning school library catalogs with community values. Appointed by the district's board of trustees, these councils would primarily consist of parents of district students, excluding district employees. Non-voting members may include teachers, librarians, students, business representatives, or clergy. Districts are obligated to consider these council recommendations before making any alterations to library collections, policies, or guidelines. Furthermore, the bill allows for public challenges to library materials, initiated exclusively by parents or guardians of students, district employees, or residents of the district. This bill is among 25 pieces of legislation prioritized by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, with plans to expand the list to 40 bills soon





