Federal agencies have agreed to a settlement allowing Texas to retain concertina wire along the Del Rio Sector border for 30 years, ending a legal dispute that began in 2023 when state Attorney General Ken Paxton sued to stop the federal government from removing the barrier.

Federal immigration agencies agreed to a settlement allowing Texas to keep a portion of the state’s border lined with concertina wire for 30 years, Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Thursday.

The settlement stipulates that the agreement only applies to the Del Rio Sector of the border, the region in between Big Bend and Laredo. Federal officials cannot “willfully cut, damage, destroy, remove, or otherwise interfere with any concertina wire owned or placed by the State of Texas” according to the agreement’s definition of “restricted acts. ” The settlement also bars Texas officials from doing any of those “restricted acts” without the written consent of the Department of Homeland Security.

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There are exceptions in place allowing for the cutting of the concertina wire, part of Gov. Greg Abbott ’s efforts to deter illegal immigration, during emergencies, and federal officials must alert the state when doing so. All successors to the officials named in the agreement are bound by the settlement, according to Paxton. That includes Gov.

-elect Gina Hinojosa, who is set to take office in January. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Border Patrol Commissioner Rodney Scott and their successors are also listed in the settlement. Hinojosa’s office did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

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The agreement marks an end to a legal dispute started between Texas and the Biden administration in 2023 when Paxton sued to stop Border Patrol from cutting the wire, which he alleged was done to “assist” migrants crossing the border. Separate rulings from courts had allowed and then barred the practice. Thursday’s settlement would allow the wire to go untouched for decades.

Paxton celebrated the settlement in a news release Thursday — his office’s first official statement since losing his bid for U.S. Senate to James Talarico.

“We must never stop fighting to protect our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” Paxton said in a statement. The standoff between the Biden administration and Abbott over immigration enforcement crescendoed in Eagle Pass, which is included in the area that will have protected razor wire under the settlement.

There, Shelby Park was seized to be used as a staging area for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and the Texas National Guard, with security measures including concertina wire placed along its perimeter. The park reopened in April 2025 after law enforcement withdrew.