Texas School Police Use Aggressive Tactics on Students

A recent investigation by The New York Times reveals that school police in Texas are using aggressive tactics with children, including pepper spray, physical force and Tasers, often for minor infractions.

In Texas , school police have used pepper spray , physical force and Tasers on students, often for minor infractions. The presence of law enforcement in Texas schools has increased in an effort to prevent mass shootings.

However, a recent investigation by The New York Times reveals that school police are using aggressive tactics with children. According to the investigation, almost 400 school districts in Texas have their own police departments, more than all other states combined. Agents across the state have restrained, thrown and Tasered students. Since the 2022 Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas school districts have spent millions of dollars assigning police officers to every campus in the state.

This effort, the most ambitious in the US, was intended to protect students from similar tragedies. But the constant presence of law enforcement has transformed the way many public schools manage discipline, subjecting students to police-style tactics for behaviors that would have only led to a principal's office in the past, according to The New York Times and The San Antonio Express-News.

Texas agents have shown surprising belligerence, restraining or throwing students a fraction of their size for infractions that often seemed minor. Children as young as six were handcuffed, teenagers were detained, charged with crimes and even jailed. In extreme cases, they ended up in hospitals with bruises or trauma after being struck with their bodies or given electric shocks with Tasers, which are banned in juvenile detention centers in the state but allowed in public schools.

There is no comprehensive record of force incidents in over 1,000 public school districts in Texas. Many districts and police departments refused to provide data to our journalists; others did not respond to public records requests. More than 200 provided some information, but in most cases it was limited. Even examining that small part of the records, our journalists identified over 2,600 incidents of force that occurred between January 2022 and December 2025.

About 450 of those interactions were described in detailed reports that we reviewed. We also saw video footage of over two dozen encounters. The records offer a unique glimpse into how the Texas school surveillance initiative has developed in large and small districts, urban and rural. Many incidents started with infractions such as dress code violations, smoking or fights in the playground.

Agents, often called by principals or teachers, escalated some situations by shouting obscenities or insults. They used physical force in about 60 instances where students ignored their orders, answered back or stepped aside. In the Judson school district, which includes parts of San Antonio, an officer threw a 15-year-old boy against a table after he threw a piece of cheese at another student, according to witnesses cited in public records.

In a statement, the district said the student had tried to get away from the officer, who used "the necessary force to control the situation.

" In the Cypress-Fairbanks district, near Houston, an officer tied a 10-year-old boy with a behavioral disorder who had kicked the principal, using a rope to tie his hands and feet behind his back, according to an internal investigation. The officer had used the same technique of immobilization in two previous instances, when the boy left the campus during classes, according to the records. The district later banned this practice.

Tayshawn Chadwick, 17, was suspended from his school in the Aldine district for threatening to fight another student in December 2023. When he tried to go to a classroom for his house keys before leaving the campus, a school officer immobilized him against a window, according to the records. Another officer applied a Taser to his skin and gave him repeated electric shocks. Tayshawn was charged with resisting arrest and jailed.

The charge was later dismissed after he completed a anger management program. The school district declined to comment on the incident; the records show that the supervisors of the officers considered their actions to be in line with department policy





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Texas School Police Aggressive Tactics Pepper Spray Physical Force Tasers Minor Infractions

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