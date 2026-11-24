A viral video showing a Beckville High School student writing a racial slur on a classroom board has sparked outrage and a response from the Texas school district.

A viral video of a Beckville High School student in Texas has caused the school district to launch an investigation after a student appeared to write her name followed by a racist slur on a school whiteboard.

In a video that has circulated on social media, the student wrote the n-word on a classroom digital board for graduating students, then turned and smiled at the camera. According to the FBI's latest hate crime statistics, law enforcement agencies reported 11,679 hate crime incidents in 2024, with more than half of victims targeted because of their race, ethnicity or ancestry. Anti-Black bias remained the single largest category, accounting for roughly 3,000 reported incidents nationwide.

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Meanwhile, a 2025 survey by Pew Research Center found that large majorities of Americans believe Black people face at least some discrimination in the U.S., underscoring the continued prominence of racial issues in public life. As videos posted to social media increasingly transform local controversies into national debates, the incident has become part of a broader conversation about racism, accountability and how schools respond to discriminatory behavior.

Beckville ISD Statement Beckville Independent School District Superintendent Devin Tate said in a statement, “Beckville ISD is aware of a recent incident involving a student writing a racial slur on a classroom digital board, which was subsequently shared on social media.

“We recognize the seriousness of this incident and the concerns it has raised within our school community. We want to assure our students, parents, staff, and community members that this behavior is unacceptable and is being addressed appropriately. ” Tate assured the community that the matter was being taken seriously and addressed in line with the district’s Student Code of Conduct, board policies, and applicable laws.

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But the district stopped short of sharing what, if any, disciplinary action had been taken, citing student confidentiality. The identity of the student has not been independently verified by Newsweek. Newsweek reached out to Tate and Beckville High School Principal Kin Bryan via email for more information. The district's 2026-27 student handbook states that students are expected to avoid offensive behavior and identifies slurs and derogatory language related to skin color among examples of conduct that could constitute harassment.

It also says the district may take disciplinary or corrective action over prohibited conduct even when that conduct is not unlawful. Tate's statement concluded that, “Beckville ISD remains committed to providing a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment where every student is treated with dignity.

“We will continue to hold students accountable for their actions while taking proactive steps to promote respect and prevent similar behavior. ” The Beckville incident comes shortly after another video involving an apparent racial slur went viral at the University of Mississippi earlier this month. In a video posted by an Ole Miss student, doorbell camera footage appeared to show three young women making monkey noises outside the off-campus apartment of three Black University freshmen.

The University launched an investigation into the incident, saying, “The behavior depicted in this video is deeply troubling, hurtful, and unacceptable. We condemn the behavior as it does not reflect our university's values or the kind of community we strive to be every day.

” Alaina Kunes, 18, who was in the video, issued an apology in a statement released by a Chicago law firm in which she insisted her behavior was not related to race and that she had apologized to those involved. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Rebecca Flood, Gray R. ThomasA viral video of a Beckville High School student in Texas has caused the school district to launch an investigation after a student appeared to write her name followed by a racist slur on a school whiteboard. In a video that has circulated on social media, the student wrote the n-word on a classroom digital board for graduating students, then turned and smiled at the camera.

According to the FBI's latest hate crime statistics, law enforcement agencies reported 11,679 hate crime incidents in 2024, with more than half of victims targeted because of their race, ethnicity or ancestry. Anti-Black bias remained the single largest category, accounting for roughly 3,000 reported incidents nationwide.

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Meanwhile, a 2025 survey by Pew Research Center found that large majorities of Americans believe Black people face at least some discrimination in the U.S., underscoring the continued prominence of racial issues in public life. As videos posted to social media increasingly transform local controversies into national debates, the incident has become part of a broader conversation about racism, accountability and how schools respond to discriminatory behavior.

Beckville Independent School District Superintendent Devin Tate said in a statement, “Beckville ISD is aware of a recent incident involving a student writing a racial slur on a classroom digital board, which was subsequently shared on social media.

“We recognize the seriousness of this incident and the concerns it has raised within our school community. We want to assure our students, parents, staff, and community members that this behavior is unacceptable and is being addressed appropriately. ” Tate assured the community that the matter was being taken seriously and addressed in line with the district’s Student Code of Conduct, board policies, and applicable laws.

But the district stopped short of sharing what, if any, disciplinary action had been taken, citing student confidentiality. The identity of the student has not been independently verified byThe district's 2026-27 student handbook states that students are expected to avoid offensive behavior and identifies slurs and derogatory language related to skin color among examples of conduct that could constitute harassment.

It also says the district may take disciplinary or corrective action over prohibited conduct even when that conduct is not unlawful. Tate's statement concluded that, “Beckville ISD remains committed to providing a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment where every student is treated with dignity.

“We will continue to hold students accountable for their actions while taking proactive steps to promote respect and prevent similar behavior. ” The Beckville incident comes shortly after another video involving an apparent racial slur went viral at the University of Mississippi earlier this month. The University launched an investigation into the incident, saying, “The behavior depicted in this video is deeply troubling, hurtful, and unacceptable.

We condemn the behavior as it does not reflect our university's values or the kind of community we strive to be every day. ” Alaina Kunes, 18, who was in the video, issued an apology in a statement released by a Chicago law firm in which she insisted her behavior was not related to race and that she had apologized to those involved.