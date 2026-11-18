One spot. It’s hardly the kind of jump that turns heads in the College Football Playoff rankings. But for Texas, Tuesday night’s move from No. 6 to No. 5 could

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian enters Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before the game against the UTSA Roadrunners.

Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Longhorns are still on the outside looking in at the top four, and the first-round bye that comes with it. But a closer look at the projected playoff bracket reveals that their current position might not be such a bad place to be. Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium.

Also read Texas Longhorns Keep Moving Up in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Georgia cruised past Missouri, Alabama handled Vanderbilt and undefeated Utah and UCLA survived scares against Arizona and Illinois. As a result, Tuesday’s latest CFP rankings featured an awfully familiar top four: Georgia, Utah, Alabama and UCLA. Further down, Wake Forest climbed to No. 11 following its 49-7 demolition of SMU, moving into the projected playoff field at the expense of No. 12 Texas Tech.

But just outside the top four, one of the weekend's most consequential games came down to the final three seconds. Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning calls a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. , but its dramatic 22-21 victory proved enough to lift the Longhorns past Notre Dame, despite the Fighting Irish's 41-7 victory over Boston College. But here’s the thing: Texas might not necessarily need one. If the season ended today, Texas would host Boise State at DKR in the first round of the 12-team playoff.

The Broncos may be a Group of Six team, but don’t think of them as pushovers. At 9-1, Boise State has won nine straight games and scored at least 30 points in each one. The Broncos climbed seven spots to No. 17 in Tuesday’s rankings, and as the highest-ranked G6 squad, they’re projected to claim the bracket’s No. 12 spot.

Of course, Texas knows better than to take any opponent lightly, but it’s about as favorable a matchup as the Longhorns could ask for. And should the Longhorns advance, things would get even more interesting. Awaiting them in the quarterfinals would be undefeated No. 4 UCLA, a daunting opponent in its own right, but one Texas could probably live with considering the alternatives. Take Notre Dame, for example.

The Fighting Irish would have to get past No. 11 Wake Forest before a potential quarterfinal showdown with No. 3 Alabama. Meanwhile, No. 8 Indiana would face No. 9 Tennessee in the first round, with top-ranked Georgia awaiting the winner. Leo Barnes is a junior journalism major at the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a senior sports reporter for The Daily Texan, where he currently covers the men’s basketball beat.

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Born and raised in Austin, Barnes roots for all things Texas, as well as the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys.