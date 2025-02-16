Texas Rises in Rankings After South Carolina Upset, UCLA Remains No. 1

The Texas Longhorns moved up to third in the latest AP women's college basketball poll after defeating South Carolina, ending the Gamecocks' 57-game conference winning streak. UCLA maintained its top ranking, while UConn dropped to seventh, and Kentucky reached its best ranking since 2015.

The Texas Longhorns claimed a significant victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, propelling themselves to the third spot in the latest Associated Press women's college basketball poll. This triumph marks a notable shift in the college basketball landscape as the Gamecocks saw their 57-game conference winning streak come to an end. Meanwhile, Notre Dame solidified its position as the top-ranked team, maintaining its dominance since its last No. 1 ranking on January 21, 2019.

UCLA, the reigning champions, held onto the second spot, with the Bruins receiving unanimous votes from the 31-member media panel. The Huskies, after a recent slump, dropped two places to seventh. Tennessee, on the other hand, experienced a surge in the rankings, climbing four spots to 15th following its loss to LSU. Kentucky secured its best ranking since December 8, 2015, rising to eighth. Ohio State remained in ninth place, while North Carolina State jumped four spots to tenth, thanks to impressive victories over then-No. 10 Duke and 22nd-ranked Florida State. Creighton and Baylor entered the poll at 24th and 25th respectively, while Vanderbilt and California were eliminated. This week marked a historic moment for UConn as they appeared in their 600th consecutive AP poll, setting a new record since the preseason poll began in 1993. South Carolina follows closely with the second-longest active streak at 242 consecutive weeks in the Top 25. Grand Canyon received its first-ever vote in the poll, ranking 25th on a ballot. The program, transitioning to Division I from 2013 onwards, has seen a remarkable season with a 22-2 record and a 20-game winning streak after initial losses to Middle Tennessee and Oregon. The SEC continues to dominate the rankings with seven ranked teams, followed by the ACC with six, the Big Ten and Big 12 with five each, and the Big East with two. Several crucial matchups are on the horizon, including No. 1 UCLA facing No. 6 USC on Thursday for the top spot, No. 7 UConn taking on No. 4 South Carolina on Sunday for a final opportunity for the Huskies to secure a victory against a top-ranked opponent before the NCAA Tournament, and No. 5 LSU battling No. 3 Texas in a key SEC conference showdown on Sunday





njdotcom / 🏆 282. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WOMEN's COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS TEXAS SOUTH CAROLINA UCLA UCONN KENTUCKY NCAA TOURNEY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Po'Boigh King scores 25, North Carolina Central tops South Carolina StatePo'Boigh King had 25 points in North Carolina Central’s 82-77 victory against South Carolina State on Saturday night.

Read more »

South Carolina Surpasses Texas and Florida as Top U.S. Moving DestinationSouth Carolina has overtaken Texas and Florida to become the most popular moving destination in the U.S., according to U-Haul's 2024 Growth Index. The data analysis reveals a shift towards Southeastern states as Americans seek more affordable living and improved quality of life.

Read more »

South Carolina Overtakes Texas and Florida as Top U-Haul Moving DestinationSouth Carolina has claimed the top spot in U-Haul's 2024 Growth Index, surpassing Texas and Florida as the most popular moving destination in the US. The data, based on over 2.5 million one-way U-Haul trips, indicates a growing trend of migration to Southeastern states as Americans seek more affordable living, better job opportunities, and improved quality of life.

Read more »

South Carolina Overtakes Texas and Florida as Top US Moving DestinationSouth Carolina has claimed the top spot in U-Haul's 2024 Growth Index, surpassing Texas and Florida as the most popular moving destinations in the US. The data, based on over 2.5 million one-way U-Haul trips, reveals a shift in migration patterns towards the Southeast, driven by factors like affordability, job opportunities, and quality of life. While Texas and Florida remain attractive options, ranking second and fourth respectively, California continues to experience high out-migration, placing last on the index for the fifth consecutive year.

Read more »

South Carolina Overtakes Texas and Florida as Top U.S. Moving DestinationSouth Carolina rises to the top in U-Haul's 2024 Growth Index, signaling a shift in migration trends towards the Southeast. Texas and Florida remain popular, while California continues to see high out-migration.

Read more »

Texas A&M Aggies Hold Off South Carolina Gamecocks for Sixth SEC WinThe Texas A&M Aggies secured a road win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night.

Read more »