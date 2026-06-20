Texas Republican Senate Candidate Dan Patrick Splits with State GOP Over In Vitro Fertilization

Texas Republican Senate candidate Dan Patrick is splitting with the state GOP over in vitro fertilization after it became a line of attack in his battleground rAce against Democratic challenger Morgan Lutalo Talarico.

Texas Republican Senate candidate Dan Patrick is splitting with the state GOP over in vitro fertilization after it became a line of attack in his battleground race against Democratic challenger Morgan Lutalo Talarico .

The development sets him at odds with the Texas Republican Party, yet in line with President Donald Trump, who has expressed support for the procedure. Patrick stated a more centrist position on IVF as polls show a tight race ahead of the November general election, saying he supported the procedure. The Texas GOP has expressed concern that IVF allows for the discarding and destruction of human embryos.

Last week, it slammed IVF's 'commodification of human life' at the state conventiOn in Houston. Patrick has been protecting access to IVF as one of his top issues. And it comes after the Talarico campaign has hit him on the topic, linking his candidacy to the state party adopting a platform that opposes 'destructive practices' such as IVF during the convention.

The Talarico campaign has accused Patrick of not making his stance on IVF publicly known, and that his campaign did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Though, Patrick has made his stance on this clear: 'I'm a strong supporter of IVF and pro-family policies that help Americans experience the wonders of parenthood,' he said.

'When elected he has also VOWED to co-sponsor the IVF Protection Act. ' The Texas Senate race has become one of the most closely watched campaigns in the land, as Talarico vies to become the first Democrat to win statewide in three decades. The race is between Talarico and Patrick, who recently defeated long-serving Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in a runoff election for the Republican nomination





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Texas Republican Party In Vitro Fertilization Dan Patrick Morgan Lutalo Talarico President Donald Trump

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