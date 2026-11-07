Texas Rep. Brian Harrison Urges Special Session to Limit Governor Emergency Powers

Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison calls on Greg Abbott to convene a special session to curb emergency powers before Gina Hinojosa takes office.

Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison (R) is calling on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to convene a special session of the Texas Legislature to limit the emergency powers that the state grants its governor. Harrison, who describes these powers as unconstitutional, made the case in an interview with host Mike Slater. He said the goal is to act before Democratic Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa replaces Abbott in office.

Harrison said he had filed legislation to address the issue before, shortly after Abbott was first elected, and he wants the chance to file it again. Slater asked him what he expects will happen once Hinojosa takes office and other Democrats gain power alongside her. Harrison responded that lawmakers still have time to act before that transition.

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How Texas Emergency Powers Work for the Governor

Harrison said the governor can invoke emergency powers any time an emergency is declared in Texas. According to his explanation, those powers allow the governor to change any law on the books, delete any law, or write new laws and enforce them by executive edict. He said many people are often shocked to learn how far these authorities extend.

Harrison argued that these laws have existed for decades and are largely unknown outside Texas. He said they give the governor the total power of the legislature. In his view, the only way to remove that authority from the incoming governor is to repeal or limit the laws now.

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Harrison pointed to the coronavirus pandemic as an example of how the powers were used. He said that people in Texas were sent to jail for violating COVID-related rules that, in his words, not one member of the legislature ever voted on. He said many Texans have already forgotten this episode.

Harrison Warns About Hinojosa and Competing Views

Harrison said Gina Hinojosa pledged, on her first day after winning the election, to use the same emergency authorities to intervene in the Texas electricity market. He also claimed she could use those powers to waive the state's pro-life protections, or to end or ignore border security protections in a way that would effectively make Texas a sanctuary state. These claims are Harrison's own characterization and have not been independently verified in the source material.

Harrison said he is directing his appeal to Abbott and to Republican colleagues, including lawmakers who lost their races. He told the interviewer that the Democrats won the election on Tuesday night but were not sworn in that night. He noted that the current legislature remains in session for another ten weeks, and he said lawmakers have a duty to keep governing during that period.

Harrison described his proposal as having gone viral across the country after he announced it the previous morning. He said that no governor of any party should hold the powers of a dictator, and he argued that Abbott has the ability to stop it. He added that the media did not cover his earlier effort when he pursued the same goal for Abbott.

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What Happens Next Before the Inauguration

Harrison's immediate request is for Abbott to call a special session so the legislature can return right now and limit the executive emergency powers that Hinojosa is set to inherit. The source does not describe any response from Abbott or a scheduled date for such a session. It also does not report any vote or formal action by lawmakers.

The practical window, as Harrison framed it, is the ten weeks remaining before Hinojosa is sworn in. For Texans, the outcome would determine whether the governor keeps broad authority to override state laws during declared emergencies. For lawmakers, it would test whether the legislature acts before the change in leadership or leaves the current framework in place.