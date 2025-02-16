Texas Rangers' Wyatt Langford Welcomes ABS Experiment, But Has Reservations for Regular Season

Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford, known for his high take percentage, is preparing to face an evolving game with the implementation of the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system in spring training. While excited about the potential benefits, Langford also expresses reservations about its impact on the overall integrity of the game.

The Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford cracked his bat as he singled to center during the second inning of an MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, in Arlington. The Rangers defeated the Pirates 1-0. Major League Baseball will experiment with an Automated Ball-Strike ( ABS ) replay challenge system in spring training with the idea of one day soon potentially implementing it into the regular season. Not many players may be more impacted by it than Langford.

Langford ranked ninth (minimum 2,000 pitches seen) in take percentage last year (39.5%). He had 62 takes outside the zone, according to Statcast, identified as strikes. The total percentage of pitches called strikes against him that weren’t ranked 17th in baseball. Though Langford wasn’t aware of the experiment when he arrived at camp, the news was an immediate pick-me-up. Langford had exposure to the ABS system for a handful of minor league games last season. While excited to use the system for spring training, Langford isn’t sure he’s ready for it to be introduced to the regular season. He may have just turned 23, but he’s something of an old soul. At least where baseball rules are concerned. “It’s an advantage for sure,” Langford said. “Nobody in the past got to use it. Umpires have always been part of the game. It’s just the aspect of something new that might change the game, I’m not sure about.” In spring training, teams will have a limit of two unsuccessful challenges per game, that can be made by the hitter on offense or by either member of the battery on defense. The challenges must be made immediately, indicated by a player touching his cap. If a team is successful on a challenge, it will retain its challenge. Langford said the first time he challenged a call in the minors, he first indicated to the umpire before touching his cap and the opposing team protested that it took too long. They were unsuccessful. But Langford gets the point.In the meantime, Langford is more focused on just continuing where he left off his rookie season. After a torrid spring that included six homers, a 1.137 OPS and a lot of buzz about a potential Rookie of the Year candidacy, Langford’s swing got a little too much arc in it. He made necessary adjustments while on the IL in May and finished the year strong. He was “He showed composure all season,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He had some tough calls go against him, all those called third strikes. But he handled the bumps in the road and the adversity. I’m sure there were times when he was frustrated, but for the most part, I thought he couldn’t have handled it better.” Left-handed reliever Robert Garcia, the lone pitcher who had not yet thrown a bullpen session, is scheduled to begin throwing on Tuesday, manager Bruce Bochy said. Garcia, acquired from Washington in the Nathaniel Lowe trade, is expected to be an option in high-leverage situations this season, but Right-hander Emiliano Teodo, who had his bullpen session Saturday cut short by thumb soreness, was able to work through a rescheduled throwing session Sunday without issue. The Texas Rangers are being cautious with pitchers Robert Garcia, Emiliano Teodo. Click or tap here to sign up for our Rangers newsletter. Evan has covered the Rangers since 1997. He has twice been named one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the AP Sports Editors. His passions outside of covering baseball are his wife, Gina, his two step kids, two crazy dogs & barbecue. Let's not discuss the cat. Evan graduated from Georgia State University, but oddly is a Georgia fan





