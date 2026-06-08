Texas Rangers Star and Wife Face Death Threats After Announcing Down Syndrome Pregnancy

A Texas Rangers star and his wife have shared their experience of receiving an influx of death threats after announcing they were expecting a child with Down syndrome. The couple has decided to keep the details of their baby's health private, as they have done with their other children.

A Texas Rangers star and his wife have shared their experience of receiving an influx of death threats after announcing they were expecting a child with Down syndrome.

Jake Burger and his wife Ashlyn Burger recall the moment their lives changed forever when they received early sex and genetic testing results for their unborn baby. Close friends and family members have been judgmental, with some even saying they will burn in hell because of their decision. The couple has decided to keep the details of their baby's health private, as they have done with their other children.

In a similar situation, TikTok couple Matt and Abby Howard have announced that they will not be disclosing the details of their baby's health prior to their pregnancy loss. The couple's decision has sparked controversy, with some people questioning the accuracy of their initial announcement. The controversy surrounding the couple's announcement has led to a discussion about the ethics of sharing personal health information online.

The couple's decision to keep their baby's health information private has been met with both support and criticism. Some people have praised the couple for prioritizing their child's privacy, while others have criticized them for being secretive about their child's health. The controversy surrounding the couple's announcement has also sparked a discussion about the importance of being honest and transparent when sharing personal health information online.

The couple's decision to keep their baby's health information private has been compared to the decision made by Jesse and Ashley, a couple who announced that they were expecting a child with Down syndrome. The couple's announcement sparked controversy, with some people questioning the accuracy of their initial announcement. The couple later revealed that they had been subject to an influx of death threats, which led them to take extra security measures.

The controversy surrounding the couple's announcement has led to a discussion about the ethics of sharing personal health information online. As the couple's situation has shown, the decision to share personal health information online can have serious consequences. The couple's decision to keep their baby's health information private has been met with both support and criticism. Some people have praised the couple for prioritizing their child's privacy, while others have criticized them for being secretive about their child's health.

The controversy surrounding the couple's announcement has also sparked a discussion about the importance of being honest and transparent when sharing personal health information online





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