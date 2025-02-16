Texas Rallies Past Kentucky in Thrilling College Basketball Showdown

In a nail-biting finish, the Texas Longhorns overcame a late deficit to defeat the Kentucky Wildcats in Austin. Tre Johnson and Mark spearheaded the Longhorns' comeback, combining for 12 points during a crucial 14-1 run. The Wildcats, plagued by injuries to key players, struggled to contain Texas' relentless offense.

Texas guard Tre Johnson (20) went to the basket past Kentucky guard Otega Oweh (00) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas , Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Texas (16-10, 5-8 Southeastern Conference) trailed 69-64 with less than four minutes remaining before making a 14-1 push. Johnson and Mark scored 12 of the 14 for a 78-70 lead with 34 seconds remaining. Johnson converted just 1 of 8 3-point attempts but made 10 baskets inside the line and 9 of 10 free throws.

Mark made three 3-pointers.Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) and forward Jayson Kent (25) celebrated scoring against Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. The Wildcats played without two starters. Jaxson Robinson, their second-leading scorer and best 3-point shooter in SEC games, has an injured right wrist. Guard Lamont Butler who leads the team in assists, has a shoulder injury. Arthur Kaluma, the Longhorns’ top rebounder and second-leading scorer, missed the game with a knee problem. Jayson Kent replaced Kaluma in the starting lineup and grabbed eight rebounds.Johnson, after missing a layup, grabbed the rebound and made a layup and free throw for a three-point play to start the Longhorns’ 14-1 run. Johnson, a guard, had nine rebounds. Kentucky, which averages just 10 turnovers a game, committed 15 against Texas, which turned them into 21 points. Some of those were fast break points, where Texas had a 16-10 edge.





dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL TEXAS KENTUCKY TRE JOHNSON MARK COMEBACK NBA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Longhorns Overcome Deficit to Defeat Kentucky WildcatsThe Texas Longhorns rallied from a second-half deficit to defeat the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats 82-78. Marcus Johnson led the Longhorns with a career-high 26 points.

Read more »

Texas Longhorns Stun Kentucky Wildcats in Thrilling Comeback VictoryTexas Longhorns rally from a late deficit to defeat Kentucky Wildcats in a thrilling matchup, ending their three-game losing streak.

Read more »

Kentucky Wildcats Suffer Heartbreaking Collapse in Loss to Texas LonghornsKentucky Wildcats experienced a devastating collapse in the final minutes of their game against the Texas Longhorns, ultimately losing by four points. The Wildcats, despite leading for much of the game, were plagued by turnovers, poor rebounding, and a late scoring drought, allowing the Longhorns to rally and secure a crucial victory.

Read more »

Texas Longhorns Defeat Kentucky Wildcats in Thrilling Basketball MatchupThe Texas Longhorns basketball team secured a victory against the Kentucky Wildcats in a closely contested game played on February 15, 2025, in Austin, Texas. The game showcased impressive individual performances and strategic teamwork from both sides, making it an exciting matchup for fans.

Read more »

Tre Johnson Leads Texas Longhorns to Thrilling Comeback Win Over Texas A&MTexas Longhorns freshman guard Tre Johnson scored a career-high 30 points, leading the team to a 70-69 victory over the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies. Johnson's performance, which included hitting all 10 of his free throws, made him the first Texas freshman to score 30+ points in a game since Kevin Durant in 2006-07. Coach Rodney Terry praised Johnson's ability to meet the high expectations he brought to Austin.

Read more »

Texas Longhorns Dominate Texas A&M in Lone Star ShowdownThe Texas Longhorns defeated the Texas A&M Aggies in the Lone Star Showdown with a score of 70-50. Senior point guard Rori Harmon led the way with a double-digit scoring performance. Madison Booker dominated with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Taylor Jones contributed defensively with three blocks. Texas out-rebounded, forced turnovers, and assisted on a high percentage of their shots.

Read more »