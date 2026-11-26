Democrat Jon Rosenthal is headed to the Texas Railroad Commission with priorities ranging from oil production to plugging abandoned wells.

State Rep. Jon Rosenthal, Democratic candidate for Texas railroad commissioner, speaks to a crowd at the Texas Democratic Convention at the Hilliard Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, on June 26, 2026.

The Democratic sweep in the November election will change the government of the State of Texas from top to bottom. Republicans lost more power in even little-known state agencies, including the Texas Railroad Commission. One of the foundational industries to the Texas economy is oil and gas. Regulators at the three-member Texas Railroad Commission oversee a thousand employees and half a billion dollar budget to watch over the industry.

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Come January, one of the three members will be a Democrat - mechanical engineer and state lawmaker Jon Rosenthal from Houston.