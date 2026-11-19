Texas public schools are on track to lose more than 135,000 students this year, the largest one-year enrollment decline in state data since the late 1980s.

Texas public schools are on track to lose more than 135,000 students this academic year, the largest single-year enrollment decline recorded in state data dating to the late 1980s. Preliminary figures released on Wednesday show the state's public schools are expected to enroll just over 5.3 million students, a roughly 2.5 percent decline from last year.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath presented the projection to the State Board of Education on Wednesday. The projected loss exceeds the 122,000-student decline recorded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it the sharpest drop in the period covered by the state data.

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Why Texas Public School Enrollment Is Falling

Morath told the State Board of Education that demographic trends have long signaled fewer children would enter Texas classrooms. He pointed to a significant drop in births following the Great Recession, followed by another decline during the pandemic.

Because those smaller birth cohorts are now reaching school age, districts are feeling the enrollment effects years later, Morath said. He stated that the decline in public school enrollment is being driven largely by falling birth rates across the state.

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Houston ISD, the state's largest school district, is leading the losses. The district is expected to decline about 10 percent to around 159,000 students in 2026, according to the figures presented to the board.

Morath warned that downsizing must become a reality for most Texas public school systems. Campuses are shuttering across the state, while other districts are cutting electives, programs and teaching positions, he said.

Stakeholder Views on School Closures and Causes

Declining enrollment was a major issue in the campaign of Democratic Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa. On her campaign website, Hinojosa said that a lot of school districts are not making it and that closures are hurting communities across the state.

Hinojosa cited specific closures, including 10 schools shutting down in Austin and 18 schools proposed for closure in Fort Worth. She also named El Paso and Corpus Christi as areas where the same process is underway, saying it is blowing up school communities.

Robert Sanborn, president and CEO of the nonprofit Children at Risk, told Newsweek that Texas had avoided many of the enrollment losses seen elsewhere because of strong migration patterns. Sanborn said the state was bucking the national trend for some time because it attracted migrants from other states and from other countries.

Sanborn argued that immigration may now be playing an even larger role than birth rates in Texas. He said that without immigration continuing at the national level, the state would keep seeing these losses.

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Morath also said the number of Texas students still learning English had increased for years before beginning to fall, which he linked to a decrease in immigrant students.

Competing Explanations and Next Steps for Texas Schools

Researchers at Texas 2036 previously found that public schools were losing market share even in some counties where the population continued to grow. The organization reported that more than 40 percent of traditional school districts were located in growing counties but did not gain enrollment themselves.

Morath acknowledged that Texas public schools now serve a smaller share of school-age children than a decade ago. Public school enrollment has fallen from roughly 89 to 90 percent of students to about 85 to 86 percent.

Charter schools have attracted increasing numbers of Texas students over the past decade. Students who move from traditional public schools to charter schools remain part of the state's publicly funded education system.

Sanborn said it is unlikely that the state's recently enacted $1 billion education savings account, or voucher program, is driving the decline. He described any effect as a very small part, while adding that some students have left their home districts and that distrust of public school quality has grown.