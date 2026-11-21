Texas submitted its official proposal to bring the United States Space Academy to Houston, the Texas Space Commission announced.

Texas proposed Houston as the location for a NASA-led United States Space Academy focused on technical education, leadership and space missions. NASA’s objectives called for groundbreaking by 2027, initial instruction for 300 students in 2028 and a permanent campus by 2031.

The proposal did not secure a campus or funding. Texas’ participation remained subject to federal selection, authorizations and other approvals. Texas submitted its official proposal to bring the United States Space Academy to Houston, the Texas Space Commission announced. According to a release, the response to NASA’s request for information outlined an institution that would combine technical education and leadership development with research and projects tied to space exploration, spacecraft engineering and mission operations.

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The request for information does not select a site or award funding, and Texas’ participation remained contingent on federal selection, funding, authorizations and agreements. State officials pointed to more than six decades of human spaceflight experience at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, home to the astronaut corps and Mission Control. The proposal also highlighted the Texas A&M University Space Institute and Houston Spaceport at Ellington Airport as resources that could connect students with research and industry.

According to the Texas Space Commission, the Houston region had more than 500 aerospace and aviation organizations, while Texas had 16 Tier One research universities.

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"Texas has long been home to critical training missions for our nation’s military and for advancing human spaceflight," Gov. Greg Abbott said in the release. Abbott appointed the proposal’s leadership team, chaired by state Rep. Greg Bonnen, who led the House Appropriations Committee.

The effort drew on academic capabilities within the Texas A&M, Texas Tech, University of Houston and University of Texas systems, along with Rice University. Space industry stakeholders and current and former NASA and military leaders also provided input. Texas designed its proposal around NASA’s objectives of breaking ground no later than 2027, beginning instruction for 300 students in 2028 and transitioning to a permanent campus by 2031. The plan identified approaches for interim and permanent campuses, along with potential partnerships.

State officials said existing infrastructure and expertise could help shorten startup time and make effective use of public investment. The proposed curriculum would pair classroom and laboratory instruction with supervised research and team projects in spacecraft engineering, robotics and mission operations. Leadership and public service would also be part of students’ education, preparing them for careers in civil, commercial and national security space.

According to the release, Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa also expressed support for the bipartisan effort: "I fully support establishing the proposed United States Space Academy in the Lone Star State to prepare future generations for interstellar travel through rigorous education, world-class training, and commitment to public service. As I am preparing to take office, my commitment is to carry this effort forward by implementing the well-developed proposal led by State Rep.

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Greg Bonnen, M.D., with support from the Texas Space Commission to advance the Academy’s mission.

"President Donald Trump’s Aug. 28, 2026, executive order established a presidential commission to recommend how to create the proposed NASA-led federal institution, according to the announcement. NASA requested state responses by Nov. 16 to help inform that work. Texas’ submission represented a proposal for federal consideration, with further decisions and approvals required before an academy could move forward in Houston.