Texas Police Chief Resigns After Arrests of Citizen Journalists Over Water Concerns Spark Free Speech Debate

Trinidad, Texas Police Chief Charles Gregory resigned following the arrest of citizen journalists who posted about the city's water quality, raising First Amendment issues. The arrests led to lawsuits and a federal investigation as residents continue to report dirty water.

The Chief of Police in a small Texas town has resigned after recent arrests sparked free speech concerns across the country. Trinidad Police Chief Charles Gregory has resigned from his position effective June 19, FOX 4 has learned.

Gregory's resignation comes after his department's arrests of several citizen journalists concerned about Trinidad's water issues sparked free speech concerns. A planned water workshop was canceled last week as FOX 4 viewers continue to send in images of dirty, distorted water coming from the city's water supply.

Gregory and the Trinidad Police Department have put the town of fewer than 800 people in a national spotlight since their May arrest of Henderson County resident Jennifer Combs with a felony false alarm charge after she made an April Facebook post concerning the city's water issues. A Henderson County grand jury declined to indict Combs, who has since filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Trinidad and Gregory alleging she was arrested in an act of deliberate political retaliation.

A Henderson County grand jury and a municipal judge have dismissed all charges against two citizen journalists arrested in Trinidad, Texas, following public outcry over the city's ongoing water issues and First Amendment rights. One day after FOX 4's initial report, citizen journalist Winston Noles protested Combs' arrest outside Trinidad City Hall with a sign containing expletives targeting bad cops. Combs told FOX 4's David Sentendrey after Gregory's resignation: Don't punish people for asking questions. That's not what we do.

I would tell him to get his act together. I mean, he's been in law enforcement long enough to know that his actions aren't appropriate. Combs said the problem with the Trinidad Police Department goes deeper than just Gregory. It leaves his officers that depend on him for leadership in a bad situation to clean up the mess that they're all now in and I don't really think that that's fair or valuable in leadership.

My biggest concern now is are they going to promote one of these bad officers to take the chief's place, and that's not going to fix the problem. The lack of accountability is what stands out to me and this idea that we're just going to keep doing whatever we want until I guess we're told we can't. Gregory's resignation comes after weeks of arrests, lawsuits, firings and more stemming from concerns over the City of Trinidad's water quality.

FOX 4 has continued to receive images of dirty and discolored water from the residents of Trinidad since Combs' arrest. Trinidad officials have admitted the city has struggled to keep its water clean. Combs said the water looks like the Trinity River. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed to FOX 4 it received a complaint regarding the water quality in Trinidad, and that an investigation is ongoing.

A former Trinidad Water Clerk, identified as Reyes, says in a lawsuit that she was fired because she refused to lie on behalf of Gregory and City Administrator Cynthia Dosier. Reyes' lawsuit claims Gregory publicly fabricated a story that Reyes was frightened by Noles in order to arrest him, in which Reyes says she put in writing she was never offended by Noles.

A law firm representing Estrada and Reyes and Consumer Wellness Center Labs are organizing free independent water testing for people on Trinidad's water supply as the TCEQ investigation continues. A wrongful termination lawsuit has been filed against the City of Trinidad by two former employees as questions about the city's police department and water quality continue. Judge Bivens was fired as the city's municipal judge. The issue of water quality in Trinidad was never addressed.

Grisham spoke directly to Chief Gregory, telling him: You have dishonored your badge, this department, and every good officer who wears one. Gregory, who made his first public comments since FOX 4 initially reported on the story, said he had nothing to hide in relation to Combs and Noles' arrests





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Trinidad Texas Police Chief Resignation Free Speech Water Quality Citizen Journalist Arrests

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