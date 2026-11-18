Giga Energy's 60MW Texas AI data center will use closed-loop cooling and modular construction, targeting spring 2027 service.

Giga Energy has announced a $1 billion lease for its planned 60 MW Project Clay data center in Hunt County, Texas. The facility will use closed-loop cooling that does not require municipal or groundwater for computing operations.

Its modular construction approach is designed to cut build times to under eight months, with service expected in spring 2027. Giga Energy has announced a $1 billion lease agreement with an undisclosed US-based AI cloud provider to develop a 60-megawatt data center campus in Hunt County, Texas. The facility will use a closed-loop cooling system that operates without municipal or groundwater for computing operations.

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Called Project Clay, the approximately 30-acre development is being built by Giga Energy, which will develop, own, and operate the campus. The company broke ground in July and expects the facility to be ready for service in spring 2027. The project is designed to address growing concerns about the environmental and infrastructure demands of large-scale computing facilities.

As demand for AI processing capacity rises, data center developers face increasing scrutiny over their electricity requirements, water consumption, and impact on surrounding communities. Giga Energy says its new GigaBase system combines modular construction with dedicated electrical infrastructure and water-efficient cooling to reduce the burden on local resources. Unlike conventional data center cooling systems that can rely on evaporative cooling, Project Clay will use a fully closed-loop system to cool its computing equipment.

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Giga Energy said the system operates independently of municipal and groundwater supplies. The only water consumption at the facility will be for employee facilities, including sinks and bathrooms. The company estimates this usage will be comparable to that of two homes annually. US: Robots play piano and mimic movements of human eyes with artificial muscles The development will also use dedicated electrical infrastructure that taps underutilized capacity in the county.

Giga Energy said the arrangement is designed to prevent the facility from drawing on distribution capacity serving existing homes and businesses. Water and electricity consumption have become major considerations in data center development, particularly in regions facing resource constraints. Large computing facilities require substantial power to operate servers and cooling equipment, placing additional demands on local infrastructure.

The company is using a factory-first construction approach for the project, manufacturing much of the facility off-site before assembling it at the Hunt County location. Giga Energy said this approach could reduce construction time to under eight months, less than half the time required for traditional builds. The modular approach is also expected to reduce truck traffic, road disruption, and construction activity around nearby communities.

The company said the GigaBase system is intended to make data center deployment faster while reducing pressure on local infrastructure. Project Clay is expected to create approximately 300 construction jobs during development and 24 permanent full-time positions. Giga Energy estimates annual salaries for the permanent roles will range from $116,000 to $180,000. The company also expects the campus to generate millions of dollars in recurring annual tax revenue for Hunt County.

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These funds could support local schools, public infrastructure, emergency services, and other public needs, although Giga Energy has not disclosed a specific revenue estimate. As AI computing demand continues to expand, projects such as Project Clay highlight how developers are exploring modular construction, dedicated power infrastructure, and closed-loop cooling to address the resource demands ofWith over a decade-long career in journalism, Neetika Walter has worked with The Economic Times, ANI, and Hindustan Times, covering politics, business, technology, and the clean energy sector.

Passionate about contemporary culture, books, poetry, and storytelling, she brings depth and insight to her writing. When she isn’t chasing stories, she’s likely lost in a book or enjoying the company of her dogs.