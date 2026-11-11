Texas Parents Arrested for Leaving Two Children Home Alone to Go Out for Drinks

Two Texas parents face charges after leaving their 3‑year‑old son and 1‑year‑old daughter home alone to attend a bar in the early hours of November 8. The case highlights child endangerment concerns and recent arrests.

A Texas family was arrested on Sunday, November 8 after police were called at about 11:58 p.m. to a residence that had no adults inside. Deputies found a 3‑year‑old boy and a 1‑year‑old girl left unattended for several hours, after the parents claimed to have left them at home to eat dinner and later go for drinks. Both parents were charged with one count of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.

Case Details and Arrest Circumstances

The Parker County Sheriff's Office said the parents, Breanna and Evan, entered the house with officers after returning from an evening out. Deputies determined the children had been left alone earlier that night around 8 p.m. and again after the dinner, when the couple chose to leave for a local bar. The parents allegedly filed a false story and entered the house only after deputies arrived. The children were removed and placed with family members while the investigation continues.

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Related Incident in Knox County, Kentucky

In a similar incident, Jeremiah Grubb of Knox County, Kentucky, was arrested on Monday, June 8 after his two toddler children were found wandering near a busy road in the early morning. The sheriff's office announced that Grubb faced two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. The children, a 3‑year‑old boy and a 1‑year‑old girl, had been left unattended at home for several hours after their parents had gone out to dinner and later to a bar.

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Legal Outcomes and Next Steps

Both sets of parents were booked into the Parker County Jail on Saturday, August 15, and were released the same day after posting a $5,000 surety bond. It is not yet clear whether the parents will plead or retain counsel. The sheriff's office has not yet provided further updates on the ongoing investigation into the children's safety.

Impact on Children and Community Response

The children from both incidents have been placed under the care of family members while law enforcement continues to gather evidence. Community leaders emphasize the seriousness of abandoning minors in unattended situations, noting that parents' actions put the children's lives in danger. The incidents underscore the need for vigilance and accountability when it comes to child safety.