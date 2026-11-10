Texas Oil Tycoon T. Cullen Davis Dies at 93 After Two Murder Acquittals

T. Cullen Davis, a wealthy Texas oil magnate acquitted twice in high-profile murder cases including the 1976 Fort Worth mansion shooting, has died at age 93.

T. Cullen Davis, the prominent Texas oil tycoon and millionaire who captured national attention for his involvement in two separate capital murder investigations, has died at the age of 93. Davis, who maintained his innocence throughout his legal battles, passed away on Friday at his residence in Colleyville, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas. His son, Trey Davis, confirmed the death on Monday, describing his father as a man of significant wealth and complex character.

The 1976 Mansion Shooting Incident

Davis first became a central figure in criminal news during August 1976 while he and his second wife, Priscilla Davis, were engaged in a contentious divorce proceeding. During this period, a gunman dressed in black and wearing a woman's black wig entered the family's secluded Fort Worth mansion and fatally shot two individuals: Andrea Wilborn, the 12-year-old daughter of Priscilla from a previous relationship, and her 30-year-old live-in boyfriend, Stan Farr. The attack also left Priscilla Davis and a visitor named Gus Bubba Gavrel Jr. wounded, though both survived the incident. Gavrel's date escaped the scene without harm. The three survivors subsequently identified Cullen Davis as the shooter, leading to his arrest for capital murder charges related to the death of Wilborn.

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First Trial and Legal Defenses

At the time of the arrest, Davis controlled an oil-based empire valued at approximately $400 million, making him the wealthiest individual to stand trial for murder in the state's recent history. His defense was led by prominent Texas attorney Richard Racehorse Haynes. The legal proceedings were marked by significant turbulence, with the first trial ending in a mistrial due to juror misconduct. The second trial concluded in a not-guilty verdict, allowing Davis to avoid conviction for the slayings that had inspired books and later became a subject of true-crime television programming.

Murder-for-Hire Acquittal

Nine months after the acquittal in the mansion shooting, Davis faced new criminal charges in August 1977. He was arrested and charged with solicitation of capital murder after an FBI informant testified that Davis had ordered him to kill 15 people. The alleged targets included the judge presiding over the divorce case and the three survivors of the 1976 shooting. Once again defended by Richard Racehorse Haynes, Davis was acquitted of these charges as well, further cementing his reputation as a defendant who consistently evicted criminal convictions despite severe accusations.

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Financial Decline and Personal Transformation

By the mid-1980s, Davis's vast oil-based empire had begun to crumble. In the mid-1990s, Davis attributed his company's bankruptcy to the crash of the oil industry rather than the financial burden of his legal trials. A 1995 television miniseries titled Texas Justice dramatized his life and the subsequent trial, starring Heather Locklear as Priscilla Davis. Despite his public notoriety, his son Trey Davis, who was adopted by Cullen Davis after his mother Karen Master married him, described a complex personal evolution. Trey noted that his father changed significantly after converting to Christianity in 1981, becoming a man of virtue, integrity, and humility.

Legacy and Cultural Impact

While Davis faced serious legal challenges, his life story remained a staple in true-crime media. He died at his home in Colleyville on Friday, leaving behind a legacy defined by extreme wealth, sensational criminal accusations, and ultimate acquittals. His son characterized him as someone who stood with arms wide open, willing to lovingly accept individuals regardless of their background, a stark contrast to the caustic persona Trey observed in the mid-1970s before his father's religious transformation. Davis's death concludes the life of a figure who remains one of the most famous defendants in Texas criminal history.