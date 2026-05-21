Texas Nursing Board Suspends License of Former Camp Mystic Health Officer

Former chief health officer at Camp Mystic Mary Elizabeth Eastland had her nursing license suspended for failing to establish adequate emergency preparedness measures during the 2025 catastrophic flood that killed 27 girls, including 8-year-old Mary Grace Baker.

The former chief health officer at Camp Mystic has had her nursing license suspended due to inadequate emergency preparedness measures during the 2025 catastrophic flood that killed 27 girls, including 8-year-old Mary Grace Baker.

The Texas Board of Nursing state regulators said Mary Elizabeth Eastland failed to establish adequate emergency preparedness measures for campers and staff, including evacuation procedures and emergency training protocols for camp nurses. In its findings, the board stated that Eastland should have recognized the risks posed by severe flooding based on Camp Mystic’s history with past flood disasters.

Regulators concluded that she failed to create and implement sufficient shelter and evacuation plans ahead of the deadly July 4 flooding along the Guadalupe River. The board wrote that Eastland’s “lack of emergency preparedness” contributed to unsafe conditions that “likely resulted in physical harm, emotional harm, psychological harm, and loss of life” for campers and staff during the disaster. The suspension follows testimony Eastland gave during an April court hearing in Austin tied to lawsuits filed by victims’ families.

The families are seeking to preserve flood-damaged areas of the camp as evidence while litigation continues





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Camp Mystic Mary Elizabeth Eastland Texas Nursing Board Nursing License Suspension Emergency Preparedness Flood Disaster Recreational Death Camp

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