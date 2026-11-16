Texas’ next schools chief is poised to be an educator. Teachers, parents say it’s past due.

Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa plans to replace Mike Morath when she takes office in January. Educators hope the next education chief will value more of their input.

Gov. -elect Gina Hinojosa’s opposition to vouchers, excessive testing and state takeovers injected optimism into Texas communities longing for their students’ education to improve — but her first meaningful action toward change will likely occur when she appoints a career educator to oversee public schools for the first time in two decades.

A major part of the Austin Democrat’s campaign centered on firing Mike Morath after his 10-year reign as education commissioner. Morath, a former Dallas schools trustee, was a software engineer by trade. His classroom experience was limited to six months teaching computer science part-time. He often faced backlash from Texas educators who felt that his decisions relied more on data-centered intellect than boots-on-the-ground expertise.

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In promising to appoint an education chief with comprehensive experience guiding students, Hinojosa made known her frustration with Morath’s heavy-handed leadership style, as well as his disconnect with large swaths of the constituency he was appointed to support. Her promise offers loud and positive reassurance to many of the educators who desire change.

“We were all hopeless for a while,” said Roosevelt Nivens, superintendent of the Lamar school district and president of the Texas Association of School Administrators. “But with her taking the office, I have a lot of hope, and I feel like she’s going to really help us out. ” Texas’ education commissioner is one of the most powerful positions in state government, overseeing more than 9,000 public schools that serve nearly 5.5 million students.

The commissioner guides the Texas Education Agency as it develops student tests and publishes learning materials. They set criteria for how districts access additional funding, and they investigate wrongdoing. When a district does not meet academic standards, the commissioner has the power to close struggling campuses or strip locally elected leaders of authority. The commissioner is also the voice of public education, communicating student and educator needs to lawmakers and the governor.

Hinojosa’s team is interviewing candidates for the position. Whoever she selects will need confirmation from at least two-thirds of the Republican-controlled Texas Senate. For some onlookers, appointing an educator is necessary. Others say not so much.

But the next leader must strike a balance between “good policy and practical reality,” said Randy Willis, executive director of the Texas Association of Rural Schools. How that looks may vary from large cities to small towns.

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“How do you take these statutes and apply rules that effectively make it a good policy for every school district? ” Willis said.

“A lot of people really don’t grasp how big Texas is. ” The last career educator to run the Texas Education Agency was Shirley Neeley — a former teacher, assistant principal, principal and superintendent whose name carried weight through her successful tenure leading Galena Park schools. She earned her doctorate in curriculum and instruction at the University of Houston and was the first woman appointed commissioner.

Her more than three decades of experience did not eradicate hardship or criticism during her three years in office, as she navigated a cheating scandal on Texas’ high-stakes exams and replaced the elected trustees of a troubled school district. Neeley resigned in 2007 after she was notified that then-Gov. Rick Perry did not plan to reappoint her.

But administrators say her time in the trenches of Texas schools granted her credibility that some of her successors have since struggled to recapture.

“The American Medical Association is not going to go and get a CEO from the engineering association,” said Walter Jackson, superintendent of the La Porte school district. “To understand what teachers go through, you have to have been in the classroom to understand that. In order to understand what a principal goes through, you really should have been a principal at some point in time.

” Several former commissioners who held the role without classroom experience did not consider it a prerequisite. However, the education chiefs said they recognized the need to treat educators as leading voices in the control room, so they relied heavily on colleagues who had established positive reputations among teachers and administrators.

In addition to his understanding that he had a lot to learn, even with his background as a school trustee and leading Texas’ educator certification board, former commissioner Jim Nelson said he benefited from working under George W. Bush, a governor whom many Texans felt cared deeply about public education. While outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott has vocalized support for public schools, some educators and parents see him as their nemesis.

During his tenure, state leaders inserted their interpretation of Christianity into learning materials. Abbott approved billions for public schools , but critics remember him for withholding billions more during the lawmaking session before his priority school voucher legislation passed. It was Morath, Abbott’s appointee, who defended Republican leaders’ rigid approach to public education.

The commissioner took control of districts for not meeting the state’s ever-evolving academic standards, which left many Texans in those communities feeling like they had little say in their children’s education. Morath, the second-longest-serving commissioner in state history, completes his term in January. Throughout his tenure, he seldom changed course when criticized, arguing that state leaders had an obligation to step up when local school boards failed their students.

Whether parents found solutions in public schools or alternative settings, he expressed a desire to find “the quickest path to victory for that kid. ” “If you are in a position where you have logistical, operational, moral authority over children, you cannot allow the outside voices to interfere with your decision,” Morath said last year.

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“You’ve got to be laser-focused on taking action as rapidly as possible to give kids a better tomorrow, and I think that applies to every actor in the system. ” But as enrollment dropped, budgets tightened and schools closed, he never locked arms with district leaders who pointed to insufficient funding and the erosion of local control as their stumbling blocks.

The role of commissioner “can get so bogged down in explaining and advocating for accountability, testing — whatever the issue may be — even school takeovers,” noted former education chief Mike Moses, a career educator who was appointed by Bush when the governorship switched from Democratic to Republican control in the mid-90s.

“People need to see that you’re an advocate for good policies,” Moses said. “But they need to see that you’re an advocate for the resources that are needed to implement those policies and educate the kids.

” The next commissioner will oversee one of the largest and most diverse school systems in the nation at a time when public schools continue losing students at alarming rates, state and national exams reveal significant academic struggles, vast racial and economic disparities leave parents with tough choices, and teachers’ average salaries remain low compared to the rest of the country. Educators say they understand no one person can fix academic hardships, teacher shortages or funding gaps alone.

But the baseline expectation is that the new commissioner recognizes that while data is important, the students behind the numbers matter more. That accountability is critical, but it should show up by way of collaboration and support. And that defending students and public education may sometimes mean putting oneself at odds with officials prioritizing politics.

“There’s just something to be said about someone in a position of leadership, who has the ultimate decision-making power, being someone that can say, ‘I have experience here. I know what that’s like,’” said Melina Recio, a high school English teacher in McAllen who served on Texas’ Teacher Vacancy Task Force .

“People are so unhappy about how things are going in school, and I think that discontent alone suggests that there needs to be some kind of stronger system in place for feedback, for ideation, for innovation. ” Hinojosa’s education promises “are right on track” with improvements many teachers want to see, said Carmen Elena Bessire, a dual-language kindergarten teacher in the Pflugerville district. Whoever sits atop Texas public education matters to parents and their children, too.

Their request is simple: less politics, more educating. That means articulating the improvement plan, keeping parents informed on how the changes will materialize, and, most importantly, listening. Local communities may not agree with every decision made in Austin, but many say they want to feel included in the process. Texas’ dramatic — and historic — shift in leadership may require their patience in return.

“I wish that every school could be fully funded and have the books and the technology and the staff, the teachers that didn’t have more than 20 students in a class,” said Adrienne Hopkins, a mother in the Garland school district. “But in reality, we know that’s probably not going to happen for every school across the state of Texas. But as close as we can get to what is optimal, the better.

” Disclosure: Mike and Debi Moses, Texas Association of School Administrators and University of Houston have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune within the past five years. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in our journalism. Find a complete list of them and more information about our financial and disclosure policies here .