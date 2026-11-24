A Texas mom was gunned down on a Dallas freeway – allegedly by her nephew – after being ambushed on her birthday, hours after telling her husband she wanted a divorce, according to court documents.…

A Texas mom was gunned down on a Dallas freeway – allegedly by her nephew – after being ambushed while driving home on her birthday, hours after telling her husband she wanted a divorce, according to court documents.

Stephanie Gonzalez, 35, was fatally shot on Nov. 15 after she was ambushed by her nephew, Jose Antonio Samudio Gonzalez, and her undocumented migrant brother-in-law, Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna, who has been charged with her murder,Gonzalez’s car was hit by a Mustang when she was just 10 minutes from her home, prompting her to pull over on the side of the freeway before the men blocked her in. Mom of four Stephanie Gonzalez was gunned down after being ambushed by her relatives while driving home.

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However, her nephew got out of the vehicle and fired several shots – just as she was giving details to the dispatcher, according to court documents seen by Fox4. The mom of four, who was married to her husband of 2 ½ years, was rushed to a local hospital with gunshot wounds where she later died.

Meanwhile her brother-in-law and nephew were linked to the killing after cops reviewed the dispatch audio and nearby Flock cameras. Gonzalez was shot at around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 15 – and the men were seen leaving a relative’s apartment in Allen in the vehicle two hours before the shooting. The car then arrived back in the apartment just after 10:30 p.m – and the vehicle had signs of damage.

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However, the driver claimed the damage was the result of hitting a pole, according to the affidavitJuan Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna, 29, has been charged with murder – even though he was not the one who allegedly opened fire. He’s also being held on an unrelated immigration warrant. The mom reported she was in a minor car accident prior to being fatally shot.

The motive behind the killing is unclear – but court documents revealed Gonzalez, who was born in Salinas, Ca., but lived in Dallas, had asked her husband, Luis Enriquez Gonzalez, for a divorce following an argument, hours before she was killed. Meanwhile, her friends told cops she had struck up a romance with an unidentified male co-worker.

Gonzalez’s family described the mom as a “devoted” and “faithful Catholic” who had a “warm spirit touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. ”“Her family was the center of her life, and she found great joy in the moments they shared together,” they“She carried herself with kindness, responsibility, and grace, and she was known for being very loving and happy. Her friendly nature made others feel welcome, and her dependable character earned the respect of those around her.

“In her personal life, Stephanie loved animals and enjoyed spending time on her farm. She found peace and happiness in the simple joys of rural life and treasured the time she spent caring for the animals she loved.

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“Though her passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness, her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. ” Mom of four Stephanie Gonzalez was gunned down after being ambushed by her relatives while driving home. Dallas Police Department