Texas mom arrested after daughters, 2 and 3, drowned in backyard pool after ingesting cocaine

A Texas mom has been arrested after her two young daughters drowned in their home’s backyard pool, with tests revealing that the children ingested cocaine before their deaths.

A Texas mom has been arrested after her two young daughters drowned in their home’s backyard pool , with tests revealing that the children ingested cocaine before their deaths.

Laura Nicholson had been charged with two counts of injury to a child following the deaths of her daughters Kelsey Kite and Kinsley Kite. The girls, Kelsey, 2, and Kinsley, 3, drowned in the backyard pool of their home in West Harris County, Texas, on February 11. Our investigation determined that both children had cocaine in their systems at the time of their passing.

The Violent Criminals Apprehension Team (VCAT) worked with the Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force to arrest Nicholson in Florida. She was then booked into Lee County Jail. The medical examiner ruled the girls’ cause of death as ‘drowning and acute cocaine toxicity. ’ Additionally, benzoylecgonine was found in Kelsey and Kinsley’s blood at the time of their deaths.

The autopsies could not confirm or rule out death from drowning because the cause was reportedly difficult to determine. Investigators previously said that Nicholson was sleeping when her daughters were found in the pool. Court records indicated that Nicholson was previously questioned by CPS regarding drug allegations after her mother accused her of using cocaine. The girls’ were discovered in the pool by their grandmother when she arrived at the home just after 11 a.m. on February 11.

It is not currently clear if Nicholson has entered a plea or retained legal counsel following her arrest





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