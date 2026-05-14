Texas Men's Bizarre Coincidence Leads to Years of Confusion

A pair of Texas men, who were born in the same hospital, on the same day, with the same name, have revealed how their lives took a more complicated course due to a bizarre coincidence. James Eric Burton and James Dewitt Burton, both 61, were born at Hermann Hospital in Houston on December 8, 1964. Years later, James Eric was riding around town on a scooter following a major mix-up by the Texas Department of Public Safety. He received a letter informing him that his license had been suspended over a guilty plea to a DWI charge - but the courts had the wrong James Burton.

A pair of Texas men - who were born in the same hospital, on the same day, with the same name - have revealed just how their lives took a more complicated course due to the bizarre coincidence .

On December 8, 1964, James Eric Burton and James Dewitt Burton, both 61, were born at Hermann Hospital in Houston. Years later, James Eric was riding around town on a scooter following a major mix-up by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

'I can't drive,' this James Eric told ABC 13. 'If I'm stopped, I risk a chance of being arrested. ' Two weeks prior, James Eric received a letter informing him that his license had been suspended over a guilty plea to a DWI charge - but he hadn't been involved in the ordeal at all. Instead, James Dewitt had been charged with the offence, the outlet reported.

In a further twist of fate, the duo had even attended the same high school.

'I knew him in high school,' James Eric told the outlet, revealing that the pair had been students at Yates High School. James Eric Burton, 61, was shocked to receive a letter informing him he had pleaded guilty to a DWI charge and that his license was suspended - but the courts had the wrong James Burton. On December 8, 1964, James Eric and James Dewitt Burton, both 61, were both born at Hermann Hospital in Houston.

While he battles with the Texas Department of Public Safety over the mistake, James Eric is forced to scooter around to avoid arrest. Both men recently met during a long-awaited reunion, where James Dewitt admitted to having terrible grades in high school but luckily for him, was able to pass due to teacher's confusion between the two men.

James Eric, for his part, recalled his time in high school with the other James as less in his favor, specifically one on day after coming home from school in 11th grade.

'One time I came home and my mom had this look, like I'm in trouble,' he told the outlet. 'My mom held out her report card. That James had missed a lot of days.

' James Dewitt told ABC 13 that his extensive, decades-long criminal history could possibly have had negative effect on the other James. 'It hasn't been me that's been disadvantaged,' he told the outlet. 'Most likely, my messing up is messing him up. ' James Eric pointed the blame at the courts for making the mistake, despite the fact that 'the courts have said they have the correct information.

' 'I didn't make a mistake, the courts made a mistake,' he added. The outlet contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office, who contacted James Eric not long afterward and said the process of correcting the mistake was underway. Both men recently met during a long-awaited reunion, where James Dewitt admitted to having terrible grades in high school but luckily for him, was able to pass due to teacher's confusion between the two men.

Pictured: James Eric Burton James Dewitt told ABC 13 that his extensive, decades-long criminal history could possibly have had negative effect on the other James. James Eric pointed the finger at the courts for making the mistake, despite the fact that 'the courts have said they have the correct information' However, James Eric is still unable to drive until the Texas Department of Public Safety is also able to correct their records.

'That's why I'm speaking out,' James Dewitt said, adding that he hopes the story will help officials reinstate James Eric his driver's license





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Texas James Eric Burton James Dewitt Burton Hermann Hospital Yates High School DWI Charge Texas Department Of Public Safety Harris County District Attorney's Office Bizarre Coincidence Long-Awaited Reunion Teacher's Confusion Extensive Criminal History Driver's License Suspension Correction Process Underway

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