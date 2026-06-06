Texas may finally get reimbursed for enforcing the border during Biden administration

A federal fund Texas has been waiting on is now open, meaning the state could potentially receive billions of dollars in reimbursement for border security costs

A federal fund Texas has been waiting on is now open, meaning the state could potentially receive billions of dollars in reimbursement for border security costs.

The fund was allocated in a congressional spending package, referred to as the One Big Beautiful Bill, nearly a year ago, but the grant was only recently posted. According to the federal listing, state governments are now being directed to apply for the money through FEMA. Texas previously asked the federal government to reimburse more than $11 billion in border security costs. State officials said that money was spent during the Biden administration and came out of the state budget.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said Texas’ border security costs included Operation Lone Star, border wall construction and maintenance, and personnel costs for the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said the state is looking forward to being fully reimbursed for its border security efforts.flesh-eating parasite is officially bac State officials confirmed a case in a 3-week-old calf in La Pryor, which is in Zavala County.

A roughly 12-mile quarantine has now been issued around the area, restricting the movement of cattle, other livestock and pets. New World screwworm is caused by fly larvae that feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals. It can infect humans and pets, but the biggest concern is the potential impact on cattle herds. Officials are emphasizing that the concern is not a major threat to the general public.

Instead, the focus is on preventing the parasite from spreading through livestock. A widespread outbreak could cost the livestock industry billions of dollars and could put more pressure on beef prices, which are already high. The threat is not new to state and federal agriculture officials.

Agencies have been preparing for the possibility of New World screwworm for more than a year, and work is already underway on a facility in Edinburg that would produce sterile flies, a key tool used to control the pest. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the country was prepared for the detection and has the tools needed to fight the parasite. She said she does not believe there is a threat of mass infestation.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, however, has criticized the federal response, saying officials moved too slowly and are not using the full range of available solutions. U.S. Customs and Border Protection appoints new chief Pete Vasquez has been appointed to lead the agency. He has a long history with CBP, including service along the Southwest border, the northern border, at CBP headquarters and internationally. The appointment comes after recent turnover within the Department of Homeland Security and CBP.

Former CBP Chief Mike Banks recently retired. Vasquez now steps into the role as the agency continues to oversee border security, trade enforcement and immigration-related operations at ports of entry and along U.S. borders. SAN ANTONIO — New Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson paid a heartwarming visit to patients at Methodist Children’s Hospital on Thursday. Johnson helped pediatric patDeadly vehicle-train crash in Southwest Bexar County: 1 adult killed, 2 hurt in non-life-threatening condition after a collision on Macdona-Lacoste Road.

Investigators are still working to determine what happened. One of the more confusing and talked-about moments of Game 1 of the NBA Finals came when a fan ran onto the court during the second half. Flood Advisory until 7:45 a.m. for most of Bexar County as thunderstorms dump heavy rain. Up to 1 inch already, another inch possible.

Watch for water-covered roads and hazardous morning commute in San Antonio area.





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