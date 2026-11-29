A federal jury found Bexar County violated a Houston driver’s Fourth Amendment rights during a 2022 traffic stop his attorneys say was triggered by license plate reader data shared on WhatsApp.

A federal jury awarded Alek Schott $76. That’s one dollar for every minute Bexar County deputies held him on the side of Interstate 35. The jury found the county violated the Houston man’s Fourth Amendment rights.

But the most revealing moment in the case came from a deputy’s own body camera.

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“It’s the one I was looking for. They’ve been tracking it,” Bexar County Deputy Joel Babb can be heard saying, more than half an hour into the March 2022 stop. Schott believes license plate readers flagged his truck. His attorney alleges deputies shared that kind of information in a WhatsApp group.