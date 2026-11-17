In posts on Sept. 20, Argo threatened to “kidnap and gender reassign” Patel, according to a criminal complaint.

FBI director Kash Patel speaks at a press conference announcing the arrests of Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier in connection with a federal investigation into sports betting and illegal gambling, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in New York.

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to making violent threats against FBI Director Kash Patel and other agency employees, according to the Michael James Argo, 46, used X on June 7 to make several public threats to injure or kill Patel, court documents allege. An FBI agent contacted Argo about the threats on July 30.

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Despite knowing he was under investigation for his earlier posts, Argo continued to make threats on X between Sept. 13 and Sept. 18. In posts on Sept. 20, Argo threatened to “kidnap and gender reassign” Patel, according to a criminal complaint. Other posts showed Argo holding a firearm and threatening the agent who had contacted him. Argo pleaded guilty to one count of interstate communications with a threat to injure or kidnap.

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He faces up to five years in federal prison, three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000.