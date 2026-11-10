Texas Man Jason Watford Charged With Murder Aboard MSC Seascape Cruise Ship

Jason Leon Watford, 48, of Tyler, Texas, faces a federal murder charge over a woman's death aboard the MSC Seascape, and his prior criminal records are drawing attention.

A Texas man accused of killing a woman aboard a cruise ship has previously been prosecuted for assaulting a family member, and public records show other possible criminal history dating back years. Jason Leon Watford, 48, of Tyler, Texas, was taken into custody on a federal murder charge after authorities alleged he beat and strangled a female passenger following an argument aboard the MSC Seascape on November 8. The case has drawn attention to both the alleged cruise ship murder and Watford's background.

Federal prosecutors say the crime came to light when a housekeeper on the ship saw Watford with blood on his hands and clothing and saw a woman dead on the floor of his cabin. Watford is being held in the Galveston County Jail on a federal hold, according to jail records. He has not yet responded publicly to the accusations.

Also read Man charged with murder on cruise that left Texas says he ‘snapped’ and choked woman, complaint says

How the Alleged Cruise Ship Killing Unfolded

According to the federal criminal complaint, Watford and the woman had been dining at a restaurant aboard the MSC Seascape when they began arguing. Prosecutors allege Watford left the restaurant and went to their room, and the woman followed approximately 25 minutes later.

Prosecutors allege Watford struck the woman several times before strangling her with his hands and arm following a dispute inside the room. At approximately 9 p.m., less than an hour after the woman entered the room, a cruise ship housekeeper knocked on the door and briefly spoke with Watford.

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The housekeeper allegedly noticed blood on Watford's hands and clothing and saw the woman lying face down and motionless on the floor. The employee then alerted other personnel. The woman was found dead with multiple facial injuries, according to prosecutors, and the complaint alleges that no one else was seen entering or leaving the room during that period.

Watford Prior Criminal Record Under Review

Jason Leon Watford was prosecuted in Smith County as recently as 2024 for assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to a report from CBS19. In November 2024, he was sentenced to 15 months of probation and ordered to perform 30 hours of community service, the outlet reported.

A Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Sgt. Clayton Taylor, confirmed to CBS19 that the Watford prosecuted in Smith County and the man later booked into the Galveston County Jail on a federal hold are the same person. Public records reviewed by Newsweek list at least four previous criminal incidents in which Watford was charged.

One Illinois Department of Corrections record lists an attempted murder or intent to kill or injure offense, with an incarceration date of March 4, 2010, and a maximum term of 10 years. The same entry lists a weapons-law offense with a maximum term of three years, as well as several drug offenses with maximum terms ranging from four to eight years.

The report also contains Texas corrections records associated with the same identifying information. One lists an unspecified offense with a maximum term of two years and a status of 'RELEASE.' Another lists a controlled-drug offense with a maximum term of two years, although the report says a disposition was not provided by the source.

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Federal Charges and Cruise Line Response

Authorities allege the killing occurred while the MSC Seascape was in international waters, so the case is being prosecuted at the federal level. If convicted on the federal murder charge, Watford faces up to life in prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000.

A spokesperson for MSC told Newsweek in an emailed statement on Monday that the cruise line was instructed by authorities to return to the Port of Galveston after a guest incident was reported aboard the ship. MSC said it is cooperating fully with the investigation, is providing support to those affected, and that the ship has left the port and resumed its planned itinerary.

MSC said it cannot provide more details because the investigation is active, and said its thoughts are with the guest's family and friends. Neither Jason Leon Watford nor his legal team has responded to the accusations, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Initial Court Appearance Set for Tuesday

Watford is scheduled to make his initial appearance at 1 p.m. on Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Edison in Galveston. The hearing will be the first formal court proceeding in the federal case, according to the complaint and public filings described by prosecutors.

The FBI's Texas City Resident Agency is leading the investigation with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port of Galveston Police Department, Customs and Border Protection, and the cruise ship company. The investigation remains ongoing as the case moves through federal court.