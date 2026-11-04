Cody Allen Laviolette faces 16 felony charges including murder and child sex abuse in the death of Nicole Karastury Little in Polk County.

Authorities in Texas have indicted Cody Allen Laviolette on 16 felony charges following the murder of Nicole Karastury Little, a 31-year-old mother of three children who resided at his home in Polk County. The indictment comes after a comprehensive investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding Little's death, which began following an incident at Laviolette's residence on May 23.

Details of the Murder Investigation

Laviolette, aged 36, is accused of killing Little after deputies responded to a report of a woman having a seizure at his home. Little was transported to a local hospital where she died the following morning. The initial police response to the seizure call triggered a deeper inquiry that uncovered evidence leading to Laviolette's arrest and subsequent indictment for multiple serious offenses.

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Investigators stated that multiple witnesses came forward with evidence that prompted the examination of Laviolette's activities. This evidence revealed a pattern of behavior that extended beyond the immediate incident involving Little. The sheriff's office noted that the accumulation of testimonies and physical evidence was pivotal in building the case against the suspect.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

The investigation has revealed disturbing allegations regarding Laviolette's conduct with other individuals in the community. As the inquiry progressed, several women came forward to report their interactions with Laviolette, suggesting a broader history of misconduct. These testimonies have added significant weight to the charges filed against him, including child sex abuse and bestiality.

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At the time of the initial reports, investigators noted that other individuals with potential information were reluctant to come forward. They believed, based on statements allegedly made by Laviolette, that he and his family held significant influence in the Onalaska area. This perception of protection within the community initially hindered the flow of information to law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, Laviolette's mother was arrested and charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. This development highlights the complex domestic environment in which the alleged crimes took place. The involvement of family members has added another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal proceedings and the investigation into the suspect's network.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

Laviolette currently remains in the Polk County Jail pending the posting of bond or further determination of his cases. His combined bonds total $5,400,000, reflecting the severity of the charges he faces. The high bail amount underscores the gravity of the allegations, which include aggravated assault, aggravated sexual assault of a child, unlawful restraint, and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

One of the children who allegedly lived with Laviolette was reportedly a victim of sexual assault, according to authorities. Detectives suspect that Laviolette has more victims due to the evidence collected during the investigation. This belief is based on the nature of the crimes alleged and the testimonies provided by the multiple witnesses who have already come forward.

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Law enforcement agencies are actively encouraging anyone who may have information related to this case or who believes they may have been a victim to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The appeal for additional information indicates that the investigation is still ongoing and that authorities are committed to uncovering all aspects of the suspect's activities. The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior.

In related developments, authorities confirmed that Andrew Roy Harris was out on bond for a domestic violence incident when he killed his girlfriend, Nicole Karastury Elliott, in Georgia. Elliott, 35, was shot in the head outside her home on Monday, August 17, after a dispute with Harris. While this case is distinct from the Laviolette matter, it highlights broader issues of domestic violence and the failures of the bond system in preventing further harm.

The legal representation for Laviolette has not been immediately available for comment. As he faces more than a dozen felony charges, the case is expected to draw significant public attention. The outcome of the trial will likely have lasting implications for the community and the legal handling of similar cases in Polk County and beyond.