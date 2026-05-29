Texas man indicted in shooting near Washington Monument that wounded teen bystander

A Texas man has been formally indicted on charges following the May 4 shooting involving Secret Service near the Washington Monument.

Surveillance photos released by the U.S. Attorney's Office show the shootout near the Washington Monument on Monday, May 4, 2026 , 45, of Midland, is accused of opening fire on Secret Service officers and shooting a teen who was a bystander at the time.

Marx is charged with “assaulting certain officers using a dangerous weapon” and using a firearm during a crime of violence, according to Pirro. On the day of the shooting, officials said a Secret Service agent working in plain clothes spotted Marx near theand believed he appeared to be concealing a gun. The agent called for backup as the vice president’s motorcade was traveling along the same path. As officers approached, Marx walked toward a group of civilians.

When officers tried commanding him to stop, Marx pulled a firearm from his waistband while running toward bystanders, officials said. He then fired at one of the officers, but a civilian teen standing behind the officer was shot in his leg. Marx was identified through a Texas driver’s license found on him, officials said. Law enforcement also identified aliases including Patrick Michael and Michael Zavici.

Marx was transported to George Washington University Hospital. While in the hospital, he allegedly made statements to officers including “F--- the White House” and “Kill me, kill me, kill me. ”Woman loses nearly $10K after giving envelope of money to Uber driver in Lebanon County State police are investigating after a woman lost almost $10,000 in a fraudulent Uber transaction.

Troopers said the 53-year-old Fredericksburg woman was contactTwo people were killed in a multi-vehicle rollover crash Thursday night on Interstate 83 near exit 10, according to dispatch. Child killed after being hit by car overnight in Harrisburg: policeA Williamsport man is facing several felony charges after reportedly trying to pass off a retired NASCAR truck as street legal, according to state police.





CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas quarterback discusses first offer from Syracuse: ‘It’s an amazing program'An Texas quarterback received his first college offer from Syracuse earlier in May.

Read more »

Texas Loses Sway in Washington as Key Lawmakers Retire or Lose PrimariesThe departure of veteran Texas senators and representatives, including John Cornyn and several House members, due to retirements and primary defeats will reduce the state's iNfluence in Congress.

Read more »

Joey McGuire calls Steve Sarkisian's bluff, dares Texas to play Texas Tech in Week 1Joey McGuire responds to Steve Sarkisian's jab at Texas Tech's schedule, publicly challenging the Longhorns to play the Red Raiders in week one.

Read more »

Texas Tech and Texas Football Rivalry Elevated on Social MediaBefore we discuss the recent news between the Texas Tech and Texas football programs, let's take a look at the recent history between both teams. Texas Tech and

Read more »