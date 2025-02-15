Texas Man Finds $8,000 Pokémon Card Hidden in a Book After 20 Years

A Texas man named Jamelle recently discovered a pristine condition Charizard Pokémon card while cleaning out his garage. The card, which he had hidden inside a book twenty years ago, could be worth around $8,000.

A Texas man named Jamelle is in line for a potential windfall after rediscovering a pristine condition Charizard Pokémon card he had hidden inside a book two decades ago. The trading card market is booming, with a projected value of $58.2 billion by 2034, fueled by the enduring popularity of Pokémon, which has been a cornerstone of the market since its debut in Japan in 1996. For Jamelle, a long-time collector who started as a child, the allure of Pokémon cards goes beyond their market value.

It's a connection to a simpler time and a shared passion with others who grew up with the franchise. 'For collectors my age, it's nostalgic to a simpler time in our childhood,' Jamelle explained. 'A lot of collectors my age also have small children, and they want to pass down the same joy and excitement they felt as children.'Jamelle's recent garage clean-up led to an unexpected treasure. While rummaging through old belongings from his childhood, he stumbled upon a hardcover journal from junior high. As he opened the journal, expecting nothing more than some embarrassing teenage entries, a pristine Charizard card slipped out. 'I had entirely forgotten about it. It was like childhood me knew that the only way to keep it safe was to hide it from,' Jamelle said. 'I was completely shocked. It seemed like a high IQ play for child me.' Charizard cards are highly sought after by collectors, with some fetching astronomical prices. Jamelle, while an avid collector, is relatively new to the world of super valuable cards. This discovery is a game-changer for him.The card will need to be professionally graded to determine its exact worth. Grading typically involves a 1-10 scale, with 10 being the highest score, taking into account the card's condition, surface, and edges. Jamelle is optimistic that the card's 20-year storage in a flat, dark, and untouched environment will result in a high grade. Based on current market values, a high-grade Charizard card could potentially be worth around $8,000. Jamelle's exciting find was met with enthusiasm from the online Pokémon community when he shared his story on Reddit. His discovery serves as a reminder that hidden treasures can be found in the most unexpected places and sparks the imagination of other adult Pokémon players to revisit their old belongings in hopes of unearthing similar gems





