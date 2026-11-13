Texas man executed for beheading 3 children: 'Going to be with my kids'

John Allen Rubio thanked loved ones and said he would soon be with the three children he killed before receiving a lethal injection in Texas.

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Gavin Newsom announced plans to commute all 548 of his state’s death sentences. John Allen Rubio, 46, of Brownsville, received a lethal injection at a state prison in Huntsville, according to The Associated Press . Rubio was convicted of stabbing and beheading his children, Julissa Quezada, 3, John Esteban Rubio, 1, and Mary Jane Rubio, 2 months old. He was prosecuted alongside his common-law wife, Angela Camacho.

Also read Texas and Oklahoma Execute John Allen Rubio and James Pavatt on Thursday

A fence, barbed wire and a guard are visible at a Texas prison on Jan. 22, 2025. John Allen Rubio was executed in Texas Nov. 12, 2026. The execution, scheduled for 6 p.m., proceeded without incident. In his final statement, Rubio thanked his friends and family for their"love and understanding," acknowledged that he was"not the same person I once was" and expressed his love for his wife, according to the AP.

"I want to say I’m sorry to my wife’s family," he said. "I can’t change the past, but I can tell you my life is going to be over. But that’s not going to make you happy.

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"I’m going to be with my kids in a little bit," he added. "I’m ready to go to heaven to be with my lord and savior. " According to court records, Rubio was not the biological father of the two older children but had nevertheless taken on a parental role in their lives, the outlet reported.

In the lead-up to the killings, Rubio reportedly claimed the children were possessed and cast himself as the"chosen one" destined to save the world. Rubio at one point pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Defense experts reportedly diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia, but prosecution experts ultimately disputed the findings. His defense team also painted a picture of a deeply troubled childhood, citing violence, toxic parents, drug use and prostitution as factors that stunted his development, the AP said.

Camacho pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence for her role in the murders, according to reports. The apartment building where the children were killed has since been demolished, and the property was transformed into a community park and garden, according to the AP. This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows James Pavatt in February 2023. Pavatt was executed just hours before Rubio was administered lethal injection.