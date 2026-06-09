Texas Man Convicted of Murder in Stabbing of Teen at Track Meet

A jury has found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder for stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. The self-defense claim was rejected despite key prosecution witnesses being Black, and Anthony chose not to testify. He now faces up to 99 years in prison.

A jury in Collin County, Texas , has convicted 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony of murder for the 2025 stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. The incident occurred at the Frisco Memorial tent during a regional track meet in Frisco , Texas .

Anthony, a former student at Frisco Centennial, had taken shelter in the tent during a rainy period. Witnesses testified that Frisco Memorial athletes, including Metcalf, repeatedly asked Anthony to leave the tent, approximately 15 times. A 17-year-old student-athlete who was with Metcalf at the event stated that Anthony did not act in self-defense. According to that witness, Anthony kept his hands in his backpack until Metcalf shoved him, after which Anthony stabbed the teen in the chest.

A central element of Anthony's defense was the assertion that Austin and his brother Hunter confronted Anthony in a way that forced him to retrieve a knife from his bag to protect himself. Anthony's legal team argued self-defense, but the jury rejected that argument. The case had racial dimensions: Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white.

Two significant factors undermined the self-defense claim: First, Anthony did not testify in his own defense, a decision that may have prevented the jury from hearing a direct appeal for sympathy that could have reduced the charge to manslaughter. Second, the majority of the prosecution's witnesses, who placed blame on Anthony, were themselves Black. The defense suffered an additional setback when one of its own witnesses stated that Anthony caused the incident.

On the day of closing arguments, jurors were also instructed to consider the lesser charge of manslaughter. The jury deliberated for only three hours before returning a guilty verdict. Under Texas law, Anthony faces a sentence of 5 to 99 years. Although Anthony's attorneys did not call him to testify during the guilt phase, they are expected to have him testify during the sentencing phase in an effort to secure a shorter prison term.

Reporters in the courtroom described Anthony as crying and shaking when the verdict was read. His mother has already testified during sentencing hearings, pleading with jurors to show mercy on her eldest son





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