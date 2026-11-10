Texas man charged with murder onboard MSC cruise ship, said he 'snapped' during dispute

Federal charges have been filed against a Texas man allegedly involved in a murder onboard an MSC Seascape cruise ship that departed out of Galveston.

Jason Watford is facing federal murder charges after a woman was found dead onboard an MSC Seascape cruise ship that departed out of Galveston. Court documents state a housekeeper came to the room to drop off towels when she saw the woman motionless on the floor.

HOUSTONFederal charges have been filed against a Texas man allegedly involved in a murder onboard an MSC Seascape cruise ship that departed out of Galveston. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office—Southern District of Texas, Jason Watford was taken into custody on murder charges after a woman was found dead in a room on the ship. Court documents state on Sunday, around 9 p.m. a cruise ship housekeeper knocked on the room door to provide towels and Watford answered.

Also read FBI Investigates Suspected Homicide Aboard MSC Seascape After Return to Galveston

The housekeeper reported seeing blood on his hands and clothing, then saw the woman face down on the floor not moving. It was later reported the woman had multiple facial injuries. FBI investigators spoke to Watford, who told them he and the victim had argued while eating at a restaurant on the ship, documents read. He went back to their room and the victim came back shortly after.

They continued to argue when Watford told detectives the dispute caused him to "snap.

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"According to Watford in court records, he hit the victim multiple times and at one point began to choke her with both hands. He also stated he wrapped his arm around her neck from behind, applying pressure for about four to five minutes before only letting go after he became "exhausted.

" Investigators were told the victim laid motionless for about 10 minutes before the housekeeper knocked on the room door. During that time, Watford did not contact security or medical personnel, officials said. No one else was seen entering or exiting the ship's room after both Watford and the victim were inside. Officials say Watford was seen lacing the room wearing different clothes and sat on the hallway floor, scrolling on his phone.

What we don't know:Information from this articlee was provided by federal court documents obtained by FOX 26 Houston and a press release from U.S. Attorney's Office—Southern District of Texas.