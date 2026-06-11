Texas Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Threatening New Girlfriend with Firearm

A 32-year-old man from San Antonio faces serious felony charges after allegedly holding his partner hostage and threatening her life and family.

The legal system in Texas is currently processing a disturbing case of domestic captivity and violent threats involving a 32-year-old man identified as Longoria. The incident came to a dramatic climax on Sunday, June 7, when the San Antonio Police Department was dispatched to the Flying J Travel Center, a well-known truck stop.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene where witnesses reported seeing a man aggressively chasing a woman while brandishing a firearm. These witnesses claimed that Longoria was not merely arguing with the woman but was actively threatening to kill her if she did not comply with his demands and return to his vehicle. This public display of aggression led to the immediate intervention of law enforcement, who managed to secure the scene and take the suspect into custody.

Upon closer inspection of the victim, police officers discovered a harrowing physical state. The woman suffered from a prominent black eye and multiple visible bruises that covered various parts of her body, indicating a prolonged period of physical abuse. When questioned by authorities, Longoria denied any involvement in the assault, attempting to dismiss the injuries as the result of a 'previous fight'.

However, the victim provided a starkly different and far more terrifying account of her time with the suspect. She revealed that she had only known Longoria for a few months and that their relationship had become an 'intimate' one. After completing a rehabilitation program at the end of May, she had moved into Longoria's residence located in Cibolo, hoping for a fresh start. This hope was short-lived, as the dynamic of the relationship shifted rapidly toward control and terror.

According to the police report, the victim attempted to leave the home only two days after moving in, but Longoria refused to let her depart. The situation escalated when Longoria physically blocked the exit, standing in front of the door and pointing a gun directly at her. He allegedly uttered a chilling threat, stating that 'If you try to leave or escape, I'll kill you and your family'.

This threat served as a psychological shackle, forcing her to remain in the home against her will for several days. During this period of captivity, Longoria seized her mobile phone to isolate her from the outside world, though she managed to find a window of opportunity to use the suspect's own phone to contact her family and alert them to her situation.

Currently, Longoria is being held at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, where a bond has been set at 50,000 dollars. The community remains on edge as the details of this kidnapping and assault emerge, highlighting the dangers of rapid relationship escalation and domestic instability. As of the latest updates, it remains unclear when Longoria will next appear in court, and there has been no official confirmation regarding whether he has entered a legal plea or retained professional counsel.

The San Antonio Police Department continues to handle the investigation, though they have not released further statements to the public. This case serves as a grim reminder of the importance of witness bravery, as it was the courageous reports from strangers at the truck stop that finally allowed the victim to escape her captor and seek the protection of the law





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Texas Crime Domestic Violence Kidnapping San Antonio Police Assault

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