Texas Man Arrested for Felony Animal Cruelty After Seven Dogs Rescued

Jake Stephen Davis faces third-degree felony charges after authorities rescued seven severely neglected dogs from properties in Hunt County. The dogs were left without food or clean water, and one was lethargic near death. The SPCA of Texas has been granted permanent custody and is providing medical and behavioral rehabilitation.

A Texas man is behind bars on a third-degree felony animal cruelty charge after authorities discovered seven dogs living in appalling conditions without adequate food or clean water.

Jake Stephen Davis, 42, was arrested on May 27, 2026, by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and is being held on a $150,000 bond. The arrest followed an investigation by the SPCA of Texas Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit, which began on May 17 when a concerned citizen filed a complaint. According to court documents, Davis is accused of intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly causing unjustifiable pain and suffering to the animals, a violation of Texas Penal Code Section 42.092.

Upon arriving at the scene, investigators found six Cur-type dogs confined in small pens along a farm-to-market road in Hunt County. The dogs had no visible access to food and only a small amount of contaminated rainwater to drink. One of the dogs was described as extremely lethargic and in rapidly declining condition, prompting an emergency seizure. A seventh dog was discovered nearby, tethered with a heavy chain near a small wooden doghouse and a bowl containing contaminated water.

The SPCA team transported all six dogs immediately to the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center for emergency veterinary treatment and forensic evaluation. A warrant was obtained the following day, allowing authorities to seize the seventh dog, which was also taken into custody. During a civil custody hearing on May 26, Judge Kerry Crews of Hunt County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 ordered the release of all seven dogs to the SPCA of Texas.

The judge found that Davis had allegedly neglected the animals in a cruel manner and awarded the SPCA $4,056 in restitution for the cost of care. The criminal investigation remains ongoing, with the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office expected to pursue additional charges if warranted. Under Texas law, a third-degree felony for animal cruelty carries a potential sentence of two to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The SPCA reports that the dogs are now in stable condition, receiving round-the-clock medical treatment and supportive care. Veterinary staff are addressing malnutrition, dehydration, and parasitic infections, as well as any injuries sustained from neglect. Behavioral specialists are also working with the dogs to help them overcome fear and build trust through positive reinforcement and socialization.

“Our medical team continues to carefully assess each dog’s condition and provide the highest standard of care possible,” said Courtney Burns, chief investigator for the SPCA of Texas Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit. She added that the dogs are responding well to treatment and showing signs of improvement. The SPCA plans to eventually place the dogs for adoption once they are fully rehabilitated.

This case highlights the ongoing problem of animal neglect in rural areas of Texas, where enforcement can be challenging. The SPCA of Texas urges the public to report suspected animal cruelty by calling their hotline or contacting local law enforcement. The organization also emphasizes the importance of spaying and neutering pets to reduce overpopulation and the risk of neglect.

For now, the seven dogs are on the road to recovery, thanks to the swift action of investigators and the dedicated care of the SPCA team





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