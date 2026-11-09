Texas Lottery launches Patriotic Payout scratch ticket ahead of Veterans Day to support veterans, families

Ahead of Veterans Day, the Texas Lottery released Patriotic Payout, a $2 scratch game generating revenue for the Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

The Texas Lottery launched"Patriotic Payout," a new $2 scratch ticket benefiting the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Texas veterans-themed lottery games have generated over $313 million for statewide support grants since 2009.

Ahead of Veterans Day, the Texas Lottery has launched "Patriotic Payout," a new $2 scratch ticket game designed to generate revenue for Texas veterans and their families. The game is the 92nd veterans-dedicated scratch ticket introduced since 2009. Combined, the themed games have generated more than $313 million for the Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance , as directed by state lawmakers.

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"Veterans Day is an opportunity to recognize the men and women who have served our country and the organizations that work year-round to support them and their families," said Courtney Arbour, executive director of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation , which oversees the Texas Lottery. The FVA awards grants to eligible charitable organizations, local government entities, and veterans service organizations. Texas is home to more than 1.5 million veterans.

Under TDLR management, the Texas Lottery generated $1.85 billion in FY 2026 for public education and veterans' services, marking its fifth-largest contribution in history. Since 2009, the Texas Veterans Commission has awarded more than $400 million through more than 1,790 FVA grants. Funding supports direct services including housing modification, rental assistance, homelessness prevention, mental health support, financial assistance, and job training.

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"Behind every grant is a veteran or family getting help with a real need — whether that’s keeping a roof over their heads, accessing mental health care or gaining skills for a new career," said Tom Palladino, executive director of the Texas Veterans Commission and an Army veteran. Patriotic Payout went on sale Oct. 19 and offers overall odds of winning any prize of 1 in 4.07.

The game features more than $5.2 million in total cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $30,000. Legislation creating the dedicated scratch tickets was authored by Rep. Chris Turner and former Sen. Leticia Van de Putte during the 81st Legislative Session.

Former Gov. Rick Perry signed the bill into law on June 19, 2009, and the state's first veterans-themed ticket, "Veterans Cash," debuted on Nov. 9, 2009. Since its inception in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $43 billion in state revenue, including $37 billion contributed to the Foundation School Fund for Texas public education since 1997.