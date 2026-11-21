Texas Longhorns edge defender Colin Simmons got bad news regarding his availability against the Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons watches teammates warm up before a game against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Texas Longhorns have been one of the better teams in college football as of late, often getting full efforts from the entire roster to put together one of the best resumes in the sport. However, as the season continues on, and the Longhorns continue going through a gauntlet of SEC teams, players are banged up and unable to heal in time for the next contest, with just a week's turnaround.

Also read Colin Simmons' Nagurski Trophy Case Is Stronger Than the Numbers Suggest

That's happened now as Longhorns edge rusher and potential top NFL Draft pick, Colin Simmons, has been ruled out in theTexas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons stands over Florida Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. after a sack during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Simmons hasn't just been the best pass rusher on the Longhorns; he has been one of the best edge rushers in the country, putting up video game-like numbers, despite missing time with an injury.

He has 16 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles this season. Perhaps more importantly than that, he is a player that opposing defenses need to key on, often sending a running back to help chip off the line of scrimmage, or bringing a tight end to help the tackle secure the edge. He opens up plays for the rest of the defensive front, drawing so much attention to himself.

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While Simmons has proven to be a nightmare for quarterbacks, he also provides real value in changing how offensive lines call their protections. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

Texas Longhorns edge Lance Jackson reacts after making a tackle during the second half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Losing Simmons is a brutal loss for the Longhorns, but not a new one, and one that leaves the program scrambling for answers. He was hurt earlier in the year, missed two games, saw limited snaps against Missouri, and then returned nearly at full strength against the LSU Tigers.

However, where it does sting for the Longhorns is that this marks the second big loss of the week for the defensive front, with Hero Kanu being ruled out for the season this week after getting surgery on his arm, taking away another staple of their vaunted defensive line.

Without two of the leaders, the Longhorns will likely turn to Lance Jackson to be one of the voices up front and be the cause of chaos in the backfield, and Zina Umeozulu will need to step up as well to create pressure off the edge.could also turn to Rasheem Biles, who is capable of doing everything on the field and has the same skill set off the edge as Simmons does, if he needs to ramp up the pressure. JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now.

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He covers the Texas Longhorns as a staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.