Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Inside the Longhorns' Penalty Problem and Offseason Changes Ahead

The 2026 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes has the potential to be one of the most exciting and competitive games of the season. With a struggling offense and a repeat of the 2022 season penalties looming, what changes can Texas make to turn the tide?

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day addresses his team during Student Appreciation Day spring practice | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images bring in the No. 7 high school class, the No. 2 transfer class and veteran Southeastern Conference defensive coordinator Will Muschamp , the eyes of Texas are upon.

While one game does not determine the entirety of a season, it is hard to point to a more important matchup for the Longhorns this year. With that in mind, Texas' staff is no doubt doing everything they can to prepare for the game. The Longhorns have had a penalty issue which has gotten worse nearly every season since Sarkisian became the head coach in 2021.

The problem came to a head in 2025, as Texas was second in the country in flags per game. The biggest culprit for the Longhorns last season was the offensive line, particularly the right side. While the Longhorns lost seventeen of those penalties this offseason between guards Cole Hutson, DJ Campbell and Nick Brooks, they brought back top-offender Brandon Baker, albeit with him sliding from tackle to guard.

They also brought back offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood, who has served the Longhorns in that role every year Sarkisian has been the head coach





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Texas Longhorns Ohio State Buckeyes Ryan Day Will Muschamp Key Penalties Offensive Line Coaching Changes Game Preparation

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