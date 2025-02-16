Texas Longhorns Overcome Deficit to Defeat Kentucky Wildcats

The Texas Longhorns rallied from a second-half deficit to defeat the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats 82-78. Marcus Johnson led the Longhorns with a career-high 26 points.

The Texas Longhorns rallied from a deficit in the second half to defeat the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats 82-78. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Texas, improving their overall record to 16-10 and 5-8 in SEC play. Marcus Johnson led the Longhorns with a career-high 26 points, adding nine rebounds and three assists. Mark was the only other player in double figures for Texas, finishing with 20 points. The Longhorns were without second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Arthur Kaluma.

\Kentucky, playing without starting guards Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler due to injury, was led by Otega Oweh with 20 points. Amari Williams added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ansley Almonor chipped in with 11 points and three rebounds. \The Wildcats took an early lead, but Texas responded with a 6-0 run and eventually took the lead thanks to a triple from Mark. Johnson then scored eight straight points for Texas for a 30-27 lead. Kentucky took the lead back by halftime, 41-37. In the second half, Mark had a strong stretch, scoring multiple baskets and leading a run that gave Texas the lead. However, Kentucky battled back to take a 67-63 lead late in the game. With 2:30 left, Johnson and Mark combined for a late 11-0 run to secure the victory for the Longhorns. Kadin Shedrick had a key block and dunk during the final two minutes, helping to seal the win for Texas.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TEXAS LONGHORNS KENTUCKY WILDCATS COLLEGE BASKETBALL MARCUS JOHNSON MARK KADIN SHEDRICK SEC NCAA BASKETBALL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tre Johnson Leads Texas Longhorns to Thrilling Comeback Win Over Texas A&MTexas Longhorns freshman guard Tre Johnson scored a career-high 30 points, leading the team to a 70-69 victory over the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies. Johnson's performance, which included hitting all 10 of his free throws, made him the first Texas freshman to score 30+ points in a game since Kevin Durant in 2006-07. Coach Rodney Terry praised Johnson's ability to meet the high expectations he brought to Austin.

Read more »

Texas Longhorns Dominate Texas A&M in Lone Star ShowdownThe Texas Longhorns defeated the Texas A&M Aggies in the Lone Star Showdown with a score of 70-50. Senior point guard Rori Harmon led the way with a double-digit scoring performance. Madison Booker dominated with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Taylor Jones contributed defensively with three blocks. Texas out-rebounded, forced turnovers, and assisted on a high percentage of their shots.

Read more »

Texas Longhorns Extend Winning Streak With Victory Over Texas A&MThe fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns defeated Texas A&M 70-50 on Sunday, extending their winning streak to six games. Madison Booker led Texas with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Texas A&M, struggling with a season-long three-game losing streak, was missing leading scorer Aicha Coulibaly due to a season-ending knee injury.

Read more »

Kansas State Wildcats Take on Arizona Wildcats in NCAA Men's BasketballThe Kansas State Wildcats (8-3 home record) face off against the Arizona Wildcats (11-2 against Big 12 opponents) in a first-time conference matchup this season. Both teams have strong performances this year, with Kansas State boasting an efficient offense (45.7% field goal percentage) and Arizona averaging a high number of points per game (82.8).

Read more »

Kentucky Wildcats Face Tennessee Volunteers in Top 15 Showdown Without Jaxson RobinsonThe Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers are set to clash in a highly anticipated top 15 matchup at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats will be without their second-leading scorer, Jaxson Robinson, due to a wrist injury. This presents a challenge for Kentucky, who will need to find alternative offensive sources.

Read more »

Tennessee Volunteers Seek Revenge Against Kentucky WildcatsTwo weeks after a stunning home loss to Kentucky, the No. 5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers are looking to avenge their defeat in Lexington. Despite the Wildcats' recent upset victory, Tennessee's strong defenses and offensive firepower, led by Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler, make them a favorite to win on the road.

Read more »