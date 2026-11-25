The Texas Longhorns are moving up the College Football Playoff rankings once again.

Texas Longhorns tight end Emaree Winston and running back Michael Terry III react after Winston scored a touchdown during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBut more importantly, a victory could give the Longhorns a chance at first-round bye, especially after what took place during Tuesday's CFP rankings show. Texas moved up two spots to No. 3 on Tuesday, jumping past Alabama, which dropped three spots to No. 6. The College Football Playoff national champion trophy at the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Also read No Big Ten teams in AP top 5 for 1st time since '21; Georgia and Utah hold steady

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't focused on the SEC Championship or the CFP. His mind is on Friday's regular-season finale against Texas A&M, a game the Longhorns need to win in order to avoid falling down the rankings and putting themselves on the bubble.

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"1-0 this week. That's the message," Sarkisian said Monday.

"It's been that message for over a month and that won't change this week either. We're just trying to get to 1-0 this week. Whatever it takes by any means necessary to get to 1-0.

" But once Texas eventually shifts its focus toward winning a national championship, the Longhorns will lean heavily on their elite defense to help them reach their goals. "I think has had a really good year," Sarkisian said. "I think these guys have been very stout against the run, been very sticky in coverage. I think we've done a great job in red zone defense of keeping people out of the end zone.

I think over the past month we've really done a great job of attacking the football. We're creating more turnovers, which was something we wanted to get to as we were kind of going through the middle of the season, like okay, where can we improve? We got to go get the ball more. They've responded.

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"Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022.

He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7