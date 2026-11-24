Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black will miss the rest of the season following a knee injury sustained against Arkansas. Head coach Steve Sarkisian indicated that players like Jonah Williams and Toray Davis will need to step up to fill the void in the secondary, raising questions about whether the team can maintain defensive efficiency without Black's versatility.

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black tries to make a tackle against Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin in the first quarter at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectwill miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury against Arkansas, leaving the Longhorns without an experienced piece of their defensive backfield before Friday's matchup against Black's absence is significant because of the role he carved out after transitioning from cornerback to safety during the offseason. He appeared in nine games, recorded 21 tackles, and played 341 defensive snaps.

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Monday that Black would not return this season, adding that other players would need to step up. The question is now whether Texas can replace his versatility without losing efficiency in its secondary. Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas State Bobcats wide receiver Chris Dawn, Jr. escapes a tackle attempt by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jonah Williams during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The first name to watch is sophomore Jonah Williams. Williams has played just 70 defensive snaps this season, but Sarkisian specifically mentioned him as a player who could see an increased role. With Black no longer available, Williams has an opportunity to become a more consistent presence in the safety rotation. Toray Davis is also a possibility.

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Sarkisian pointed to the sophomore's development when discussing the players who could fill the vacancy. Davis has primarily contributed on special teams, making an expanded defensive role a significant opportunity. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Freshman Xavier Filsaime could also factor into the equation, although his own injury concerns have limited his availability. Importantly, Texas does not need to necessarily change it starting safety combination.

McDonald and Williams Jr. remain the established options, with Jonah Williams and Davis to provide additional depth. Black's absence is more likely to affect the rotation behind them than force an immediate overhaul of the starting lineup. That distinction also matters when looking at Texas' preferred nickel personnel. The Longhorns have leaned on five defensive backs with Graceson Littleton operating at STAR, Kade Phillips and Bo Mascoe on the outside and McDonald and Williams Jr. at safety.

Instead, the bigger question is how Texas handles situations requiring additional defensive backs. Filsaime's versatility could become valuable in dime packages, while the coaching staff may need to lean more heavily on its starting safeties if the younger options struggle to handle expanded responsibilities. The timing makes the adjustment particularly important. Texas travels to Kyle Field this weekend for its final regular-season game against the Aggies.

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After Saturday, it's potentially the SEC Championship Game and, more likely than not, the playoffs. Texas has enough established talent in its defensive backfield to remain competitive, but Black's absence leaves less room for error. How quickly the younger defensive backs adapt could determine whether the Longhorns' secondary remains a strength heading into the postseason. Phoenix Haigis is a staff writer for the Texas Longhorns on SI.

He is a junior at the University of Texas at Austin as a journalism major with a minor in sports media. He is also a staff writer for the Daily Texan’s sports department. Haigis was born and raised in Cincinnati, OH. , where he became a lifelong Bengals fan and Skyline Chili defender.