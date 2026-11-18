The Texas Longhorns are two wins away from clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to pass during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It marked the fifth ranked win of the season for the Longhorns.

They had one of the best College Football Playoff resumes in the country headed into Week 12's rankings release on Tuesday night. Detailed view of the CFP championship trophy on the sidelines during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin the latest CFP rankings. If the season ended today, the Longhorns would host No. 12 Boise State in the first round.

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No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectUnsurprisingly, he made it clear that the Longhorns can't focus on the CFP unless they take care of business in their final two games of the regular season.

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"I don't know. I know we got two regular season games to go against two rivals," Sarkisian said.

"I take nothing for granted in this day and age. I really don't. You know, I just told the guys, hey, we're going to enjoy this, but we also know, hey, we've got a rival coming to town next week.

We've got senior day next week, and and we need to put forth the same preparation throughout the week to get ready for that game because we owe that to our seniors, we owe that to our fans, and and we really owe that to Arkansas. Like that, that I know we're going to get their best shot. They want nothing more than to beat us, and we've got to prepare for that.

"Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022.

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He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7