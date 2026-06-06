Texas Longhorns in Serious Danger of Losing 4-Star DB Commit

The Texas Longhorns will have to lock things down with one of their top commits in the 2027 recruiting class.

But with all that talent also comes a ton of attention from other programs, many of which are looking to do what it takes in order to flip commitments in their favor.

Texas has already experienced this in full force with five-star wide receiver commit Easton Royal, who continues to be heavily pursued by the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators. Now, the Longhorns could be at risk of losing their top cornerback in the classTexas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.

| Brett Davis-Imagn Imagesthe LSU Tigers are a "serious threat" to flip Texas four-star safety commit Karnell "Greedy" James from the Longhorns. He is currently on an official visit in Baton Rouge this weekend, a trip that marks a big opportunity for Lane Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff to try and close the deal. A product of Manvel, TX, James still has official visits lined up with Notre Dame and Texas .

The Longhorns will have the final shot at James, but getting him to stay committed will be easier said than done with two elite programs also in the mix. NEW: Texas commit Karnell “Greedy” James has official visits set for LSU and Notre Dame as a blueblood battle heats up for the four-star safetyJames is the No. 26 safety prospect in the class and the No. 43 overall player in the state of Texas in 247Sports' rankings.

He also received offers from programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Oregon, Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Iowa, Kentucky and many more. During the 2025 season, he posted 53 total tackles, one fumble recovery, six pass breakups, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown. If LSU can flip both James and Royal, there's no doubt Tigers fans would have a field day with the Texas faithful on social media.

In reality though, it feels like LSU would get, at most, one player to flip instead of both. But only time will tell. While Royal and James are arguably the two headliners in Texas' 2027 class, the Longhorns still have some notable talent to build around this cycle. Texas has commitments from four-star players like edge rushers Cameron Hall and Derwin Fields, tight end Brock Williams and running back Noah Roberts among others.

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022.

He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7





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