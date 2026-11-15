Texas Longhorns Have Concerning Issues to Fix at Halftime vs. LSU

The Texas Longhorns trailed LSU at halftime on Saturday.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning rushes during the first quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAnd aside from an impressive opening drive, it looks like the Texas offense is still a bit sleepy after an odd past 24 hours.

Though the Longhorns trailed by just one score headed into the break, there was some notable mistakes in the first half that Texas needs to fix down the stretch. LSU Tigers wide receiver Eugene Wilson III runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The good news is that the Texas defense came up with two huge takeaways in the first half, both coming on interceptions from Longhorns safety Jelani McDonald. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The bad news is that the Longhorns scored zero points of these turnovers while allowing the LSU offense to gain chunk yardage in the passing game time and again. The Tigers finished the first half 5 of 7 on third down, as Sam Leavitt completed 18 of 24 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and the two picks.

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Manning was smart with his legs in the first half. He headed into halftime with five carries for 34 yards and a rushing touchdown. But through the air, he was shaky to say the least. Manning completed 9 of 19 passes for 82 yards, no touchdowns and an interception after a poor throw in the middle of the field that helped set up LSU right near the goal line.

Manning was inaccurate on a few simple, short throws. The LSU defense continued to send pressure and it worked throughout the first half. Manning will need a similar second-half bounce back like the one he had last week against Missouri if the Longhorns want to leave Death Valley with a win. Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI.

He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022.

He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7