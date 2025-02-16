Texas Longhorns Face LSU Tigers in Top-10 SEC Battle

Texas and LSU clash in a highly anticipated matchup for SEC dominance and national ranking implications.

The highly anticipated clash between two women's basketball powerhouses, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and the No. 5 LSU Tigers, is set to take place in Austin on Sunday afternoon. This matchup marks the second consecutive week that two top-10 teams will face off in the SEC, setting the stage for an exciting battle at the top of the conference standings. Texas enters the weekend riding a wave of momentum with nine consecutive victories, including five straight wins against ranked opponents.

Their recent dominance in the national rankings was solidified by a hard-fought 66-62 victory over No. 2 South Carolina last weekend, followed by a convincing 67-49 defeat of No. 8 Kentucky on Thursday. This impressive run has propelled the Longhorns to an 11-1 record in SEC play this season. LSU, however, poses a significant challenge to Texas's undefeated streak in conference play. The Tigers are only half a game behind both South Carolina and Texas in the SEC standings, boasting a 10-1 record in league games. Their overall record stands at 25-1, with their only loss coming in a 66-56 road defeat to the Gamecocks on January 24th. Since that setback, LSU has embarked on a five-game winning streak, culminating in an impressive 82-77 victory over No. 19 Tennessee last Sunday. This matchup promises to be a thrilling contest between two of the nation's best women's basketball programs, with both teams vying for supremacy in the SEC and a coveted spot in the national championship race





