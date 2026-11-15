Texas Longhorns Defeat LSU 22-21 on Raleek Brown's Last-Second Touchdown

Texas Longhorns secure a vital victory over LSU thanks to Jelani McDonald's three interceptions and a last-second touchdown, strengthening their College Football Playoff hopes.

The Texas Longhorns survived a tense night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to defeat the LSU Tigers 22-21 on November 14, 2026. This dramatic win keeps the team on the path to a College Football Playoff berth, a critical objective for the program this season. The victory came despite significant offensive struggles that left Texas trailing for almost the entire duration of the contest.

Game-winning heroics originated from wide receiver Raleek Brown, who found the end zone with only two seconds remaining on the clock. This touchdown provided a one-point lead that held up until the final whistle, allowing the Longhorns to escape with a win they had trailed for nearly the full game. The result underscores the team resilience and ability to find magic in adversity.

Also read Texas Longhorns Have Concerning Issues to Fix at Halftime vs. LSU

Defensive captain Jelani McDonald delivered a historic performance that kept Texas in the game during a period when the LSU offense was threatening to break open the contest. McDonald recorded three interceptions against the LSU Tigers, marking the first time a Texas player has achieved this milestone against LSU in 30 seasons. Two of those interceptions occurred in the end zone, directly preventing LSU from scoring during critical moments.

McDonald performance was particularly impressive considering the explosive nature of the LSU offense led by quarterback Sam Leavitt. By shutting down the sidelines and limiting LSU to one area of the field, McDonald repeatedly stopped the Tigers from getting the game out of hand. His presence allowed the Texas defense to remain competitive against an opponent that had the potential to dominate the game through the air.

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With the Texas offense struggling to find rhythm, place kicker Gianni Spetic proved essential to the team survival. Spetic completed three out of three field goal attempts, maintaining perfect accuracy throughout the contest. One of these kicks was a 50-yarder in the third quarter, which helped keep the score within reach when the Longhorns failed to find the end zone on their first drive.

The reliability of Spetic leg is becoming a defining factor for Texas as they navigate close, competitive games. For a team aiming to make the College Football Playoff, having a consistent kicker can be the difference between winning and losing tight matchups. His ability to execute under pressure provided the necessary margin of error for an offense that otherwise struggled to generate points.

Quarterback Arch Manning performance was a mix of promising trends and concerning statistics that reflect the team ongoing challenges. Manning finished the game with a 54 percent completion percentage and threw three interceptions. However, his leadership was highlighted by a statement closing drive that ultimately gave Texas the win, providing him a reprieve from criticism regarding his preseason expectations.

Manning had appeared to find his groove over the previous three weeks, but this game served as a reminder of the pressures he faces. After a strong start on his legs during the first drive, his effectiveness declined as the game progressed. Despite the statistical setbacks, the winning drive allowed him to avoid facing the reality of not meeting expectations, at least for one more week.

The Texas offensive line breakdown severely impacted the performance of wide receiver Cam Coleman, who transferred from Auburn with expectations of becoming the primary target. Coleman finished with zero receptions on five targets, a heartbreaking performance for Longhorns fans in such a pivotal game. He did draw a pass interference penalty on LSU, but the lack of productive plays highlighted the struggles of the passing game.

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Pass protection issues were a major factor, with the LSU defense recording four sacks. Two of Manning interceptions could be attributed to the pressure from defensive linemen hitting him as he threw. Additionally, the Longhorns struggled on the ground, finishing with only 99 rushing yards as a team, with Manning being the leading rusher.

These issues have plagued the team since the beginning of the season, despite major injuries to the line. The Longhorns struggled to establish a consistent ground game, forcing them to rely heavily on late-game heroics from their defense and special teams to secure the narrow victory in Baton Rouge.

The victory over LSU leaves the Texas Longhorns in a strong position heading into the final two games of the regular season. The team feels good about their chances of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff, although multiple question marks remain regarding their consistency. The defense did its part to keep the team in the game, while the offense delivered a miracle finish to compensate for an uninspiring overall performance.

As Texas looks ahead to the remainder of the season, the focus will be on addressing the offensive line issues and improving quarterback consistency. The team has shown an ability to find ways to win despite significant challenges, a trait that will be crucial in the high stakes environment of the playoffs. The next two games will determine whether this resilience translates into a playoff berth and a deep postseason run.