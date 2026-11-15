Texas Longhorns Edge LSU 22-21 in Thriller Behind Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns secure a narrow 22-21 victory over LSU thanks to Arch Manning's decisive throw, extending their road winning streak against top-25 opponents.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian celebrated a pivotal touchdown during the first quarter of the Nov 14, 2026, contest at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Longhorns escaped with a narrow 22-21 victory, a result that reflected the intense competitive nature of the matchup. The game demanded resilience from the Texas squad, who had to overcome significant deficits and a hostile environment to secure the win.

Sarkisian Praises Execution in Tough Environment

Steve Sarkisian highlighted the unique challenges of playing in Baton Rouge, noting that the environment is difficult and the LSU Tigers are a highly skilled team. He emphasized that the game was always going to be a grind-it-out affair requiring all four quarters. Sarkisian pointed out that while he anticipated a tough battle, he did not foresee every quarterback throwing three interceptions or seeing standout performances from players like Jelani McDonald. The Texas defense provided crucial opportunities for the offense by creating favorable field positions despite the offensive struggles.

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Offense Rallies Behind Manning and Spetic

Arch Manning delivered a perfectly executed play late in the game to seal the victory for Texas. The quarterback threw a precise pass that capitalized on a beautifully called route by his receiver. This clutch performance came after a period of offensive struggles that included four consecutive punts and three three-and-outs. Gianni Spetic contributed significantly with huge field goals that helped keep the team in contention. The offense was able to mount a two-minute drive at the end of the game, utilizing nine seconds with the ball inside the five-yard line to maximize their scoring opportunities.

Resilience Defined Texas Road Success

Texas has now recorded its fifth top-25 win of the year, demonstrating an ability to compete at a high level against quality opponents. The team has achieved three road wins, all against top-25 opponents, highlighting their resilience when playing away from home. Sarkisian praised the group for winning as a cohesive unit rather than relying on a single aspect of the team. He noted that this collective strength is essential for success when facing elite football teams on the road. The victory underscores the team's capacity to find different ways to win games throughout the season.

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Team Connectivity Fuels Belief and Trust

The Texas Longhorns maintained positive energy and connectivity throughout the game, refusing to let adversity affect their focus. Coach Sarkisian emphasized that the team picks each other up quickly and focuses on the next play rather than getting caught up in the score. This internal trust has grown as the season progresses, with players earning each other's respect through intense competition during the week. The belief that they can win is a core component of their identity, allowing them to stay composed in high-pressure situations. This mindset was evident in their ability to respond to deficits and execute under time constraints.

Looking Ahead to Rivalry Matchup

Texas now turns its attention to two remaining regular-season games against rivals, including a critical matchup next week. Sarkisian stated that he takes nothing for granted and is preparing the team with the same intensity for the upcoming challenge. The next game features Senior Day, adding extra significance to the preparation and effort required. The team acknowledges that their opponent, Arkansas, will give their best shot and wants nothing more than to beat Texas. Sarkisian stressed that the players owe their preparation to the seniors, the fans, and the opposing team as they work to maintain their momentum.