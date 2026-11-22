Arch Manning throws for 287 yards and two touchdowns as Texas Longhorns crush Arkansas Razorbacks 31-3 in a dominant home victory at Austin on Nov 21 2026.

The Texas Longhorns secured a decisive victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks with a final score of 31-3 at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 21, 2026. The game marked a significant turning point for Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who delivered a performance defined by precision and composure following a difficult outing against LSU just a week prior. By the time the fourth quarter commenced, the outcome was already settled, allowing head coach Steve Sarkisian to give valuable playing time to second-string and third-string players while the starters rested.

Arch Manning Returns to Form With Precision Passing

Arch Manning posted exceptional statistics against the Razorbacks, completing 21 of his 25 pass attempts for a total of 287 yards. He accounted for two touchdowns and recorded zero interceptions, presenting a stark contrast to his previous performance where he threw three picks. The sophomore signal-caller appeared entirely comfortable in the pocket, making decisive reads and placing the ball accurately for his receivers. His efficiency helped Texas maintain control of the game from the opening kickoff and establish a dominant lead early in the contest.

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The final moments of the game showcased Manning's accuracy as he orchestrated a critical drive with less than a minute remaining. He delivered two perfectly placed passes to tight end Ryan Wingo, resulting in gains of 29 and 22 yards that kept the clock running and extended Texas' advantage. Manning then connected with Emmett Mosley V on a 17-yard touchdown pass, pushing the score to 31-3 and effectively sealing the blowout victory for the home team.

Lance Jackson Disrupts Arkansas Offense From Edge

Lance Jackson emerged as a key defensive leader for the Longhorns, finishing the game with six tackles which tied for the team high. The sophomore edge rusher consistently pressured Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson, creating havoc in the backfield throughout the contest. His most impactful play occurred late in the first quarter when he achieved a strip sack, forcing a fumble that the defense attempted to recover. Although Arkansas retained possession after the turnover, the disruption highlighted the immense pressure Jackson applied to the Razorbacks' offensive line.

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The defensive front's ability to penetrate the backfield neutralized the Arkansas ground game and forced the opposition into unfavorable passing situations. Lance Jackson's physical presence allowed the Texas defense to dictate the tempo of the game, giving the offense ample opportunities to rest and regenerate. His performance served as a reminder of the depth and talent available on the defensive roster, ensuring that the team remained dominant even when starters were sidelined for the final period.

Michael Terry III Outproduces Leading Rusher Raleek Brown

Freshman running back Michael Terry III provided a notable spark for the Texas offense, outcarrying and outgaining senior Raleek Brown in the backfield. Terry rushed seven times for 32 yards, achieving an average of 4.6 yards per attempt, and scored an early touchdown in the second half. While his total yardage may not appear overwhelming, his efficiency and ability to find the end zone demonstrated his potential as a key contributor in the Longhorns' rotating backfield.

In comparison, Raleek Brown struggled to gain momentum, finishing with only 13 rushing yards on five carries. The disparity in production offered a clear signal regarding the evolving dynamics within the Texas rushing attack. Although Brown's limited output was partly influenced by game script and the lopsided nature of the score, the fact that a freshman was more effective on the ground than the team's leading rusher from the previous season warrants close attention from analysts and fans alike.

Wide Receiver Struggles Continue for Cam Coleman

The receiving corps faced continued challenges, with junior wide receiver Cam Coleman managing just one catch for 16 yards against the Razorbacks. This performance followed a scoreless game against LSU, raising questions about the consistency of the wideouts in the passing attack. Coleman's single reception came during Texas' opening possession, but he failed to generate significant separation or playmaking ability throughout the remainder of the contest.

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The quiet statistical output for Coleman stands in sharp contrast to the rising production of freshman Jermaine Bishop Jr., who has now surpassed Coleman in total receptions. Bishop's emergence suggests a shift in the offensive hierarchy, as the highly-touted transfer finds himself with fewer opportunities despite his higher preseason expectations. While the offensive line's protection and quarterback accuracy played roles in the low numbers, the lack of production from the top-ranked receiver remains a concern for the Longhorns as they look toward future matchups.